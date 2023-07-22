Between Heartbreak High and Class of ’07, Australia has been churning out comedic TV shows with female-fronted casts that deal with serious issues for the past year. Amazon Prime's Deadloch takes its place among these predecessors with its exaggerated characters and a uniquely Australian tone. But more importantly, it delves into gender and racial politics, as well as the evolving attitudes towards them. Hosting a widely diverse cast and ridiculous character archetypes, the show’s witty but definitely raunchy lines and comical gems are what brings it to life. Although the plot can become shaky at times, with multiple redundant revelations and constant plot twists, it really does keep you guessing until the end.

What Is 'Deadloch' About?

With a dark, shadowy atmosphere, Deadloch hones into the classic tropes of a murder mystery, from the world-weary detective to the twist-filled hunt for a small-town serial killer. But it flips the script by making female, and mostly queer, characters take the stage. A naked white male body is washed ashore in the small Tasmanian town of Deadloch, inciting public panic and forcing a former detective to return to her previous role to kick off the investigation. Dulcie (Kate Box) is soon joined by a hot-shot detective from Darwin, Eddie (Madeleine Sami). They both butt heads throughout the season and are constantly jumping from one suspect to another, all while white male bodies continue to surface. As the women of the town gradually start to unite (to some extent), the killer is unveiled in the final episode that is filled with melodrama and a healthy amount of dark humor.

Female Characters Are at the Forefront of ‘Deadloch’

Like the aforementioned Australian TV shows, Deadloch embraces a female-fronted cast, littered with a variety of character archetypes. The show essentially flips the gender roles of a murder mystery, with the lead detectives being two strong women who are filled with a detective's hallmark ennui and have a dark past. Eddie is tortured by the death of her former partner and has a rather flippant and rambunctious attitude toward everyone. She is absolutely your typical Aussie bogan: with an outrageous accent, an addiction to cussing, an obnoxious tropical shirt and a pair of worn-out sandals. One of the things I love about her is that in a town filled with homosexual couples, she fits the stereotypical mold of a homosexual woman but falls in love with a man. The show's subtle and clever ways to disrupt traditional gender views while maintaining their irreverent tone is quite endearing.

Likewise, Dulcie embodies the stereotypical detective that has a disgruntled girlfriend who is constantly annoyed about Dulcie working too much and also has misgivings about Dulcie's fidelity. Unlike traditional murder mysteries, the show even fleshes out the character of the girlfriend, Cath (Alicia Gardiner), giving her a caring but also self-centered personality with a delicate character arc.

Unlike many of the multi-facetted female characters, the majority of Deadloch's male characters tend to be one-dimensional, and it kind of works. Leading the pack of ball-scratching misogynistic male archetypes is Phil Mcgangus (Shaun Martingdale) with his ever present smug expression and self-righteous comments, providing us with the perfect person to hate. So his gruesome death is an extremely conflicting moment; it's kind of a relief, but we know it's not right. By uprooting conventional gender roles, the show gives us an interesting perspective on gender politics, particularly regarding toxic masculinity. This is emphasized in the final reveal of the serial killer, Ray McLintock (Duncan Fellows), or as Eddie lovingly calls him, "Ray Pies," (but as he points out, best not to say it out loud). Fellows' performance in the finale was outstanding as he quickly switches between being a single-minded psychopath and a "woke" female ally. He reveals how he had deconstructed his patriarchal mindset in Sydney, and as such decided to adapt his MO from "cleaning up" the sex workers from the streets to the misogynistic and homophobic men from his hometown. Ray was by far the most dynamic and complex male character, which probably should have foreshadowed his secret identity, but we really don't suspect it until the end.

There is certainly an unrealistic amount of homosexual couples for a small rural town, but it makes for interesting relationship dynamics between the townsfolk, especially with overt homophobia plaguing the streets. There are often times where the LGBTQ+ community was blamed for the struggles in the town, from the murders to the civil unrest. The setting of the small town also facilitated far more blatant homophobia than we would see in a big city setting, particularly due to the proximity of all the citizens. On the other hand, it also gives us charming moments like when Vanessa Latham (Katie Robertson) transforms from a ruthless homophobe to an ally donned in rainbow clothing and flags, enthusiastically cheering for her son on bleachers. Who doesn't love a mom that puts in that much effort?

Deadloch also added in a storyline that centered around racial issues almost as an afterthought. It followed two adolescent female characters of Aboriginal descent, Miranda Hoskins (Kartanya Maynard) and Tammy Hampson (Leonie Whyman), who are each vying for their respective financial aid for college from Margaret Carrethur (Pamela Rabe), who is a part of the founding family with generational wealth and their own island. Margaret decides to take on Miranda as her charity pet project, leaving Tammy on the wayside, until we discover Margaret killed her own brother to avoid giving back (or even just sharing) ancestral land. Ultimately, she is killed by a tiger snake bite and a well-placed bullet, but the resolution of this storyline is quite anticlimactic since it wasn't given much screen time, and it was almost completely separate to the main story. The subplot's connection to the major storyline was fairly feeble, and a bit forced, and as such did not garner as much interest as it could have. With comedy and revitalized murder mystery tropes in the foreground, the social commentary on gender politics could have been easily overshadowed, but the show's delicate and clever handling of it made it incredibly strong. If they had applied the same handling to its commentary on racial politics, the storyline may have made a similar impact. But despite this setback, this underrated show has enough unsettling moments mixed with outrageous humor to be worth watching.