The Big Picture Deadloch has been renewed for season 2 on Amazon Prime Video.

The main cast and creators return; season is set in Australia's Northern Territory.

Season 2 promises "sweaty, sticky, and filthy" humor, plus massive crocodiles.

Deadloch is alive. The Australian crime comedy has been greenlit for a second season at Amazon Prime Video. Deadline reports that the series' four leads will return, as will creators Kate McCartney and Kate McLennan.

Kate Box (Boy Swallows Universe) and Madeleine Sami (Our Flag Means Death) will return as investigators Dulcie Collins and Eddie Redcliffe. The second season will see the duo move from the titular Tasmanian town of Deadloch to the other side of the country - the Top End, a remote region of Australia's Northern Territory. They're initially there to investigate the mysterious death of Redcliffe's former partner, Bushy, but the case takes a turn when two prominent locals turn up dead. In tow are Dulcie's wife Cath (Alicia Gardiner, Offspring) and overeager constable Abby Matsuda (Nina Oyama, Class of '07). The creators promise that this season will be "sweaty, sticky, and filthy", and will feature "a new bunch of cast members and some massive f**king crocodiles". Says Prime Video's Sarah Christie, "We are thrilled that Deadloch will be returning for a second season to give our global Prime Video customers another dose of its unique blend of Australian humour and gripping mystery, this time set against the visually stunning Northern Territory landscape."

What Is 'Deadloch' About?

Close

In the opening episode of Deadloch, a man's mutilated body washes up on the beach of the sleepy beachside town of Deadloch, Tasmania. Two female detectives are assigned to the case: Collins (Box), a senior sergeant who stepped away from investigative duties to placate her wife, and Redcliffe (Sami), a loose cannon detective sent down from Darwin to assist the investigation. The fastidious Collins and the wildly disorganized Redcliffe immediately butt heads, threatening the investigation. Meanwhile, the bodies keep piling up, and long-buried rifts in the town begin to reopen, and tear Deadloch apart. The series was a hit with critics, earning a 100% "Fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes. It was praised for its sensitive but irreverent handling of gender, sexuality, and racial issues.

Series creators and writers McCartney and McLennan will also executive produce the second season of Deadloch alongside Guesswork Television's Kevin Whyte and Tanya Phegan. Andy Walker will produce, and Beck Cole and Gracie Otto will direct the six-episode series.

Watch on Prime Video

Season 2 of Deadloch will begin production later this year; it has not yet set a release date. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.