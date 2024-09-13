Last year saw the arrival of Deadloch, a fun new Australian murder mystery series on Prime Video. Set within the fictional titular settlement in Tasmania, Deadloch centers on two unlikely female detectives, Senior Sergeant Dulcie Collins (Kate Box), and Detective Eddie Redcliffe (Madeleine Sami) as they team up to solve crimes. Season 1 was a breakout success on Prime Video among Aussie audiences, and it wasn’t long before its popularity spread across other territories. Officially a global hit, Prime Video in June ordered a second season. The Hollywood Reporter now reports that production has begun on the second chapter with filming to take place in Darwin, Northern Territory, and Brisbane, Queensland. A first-look image has also been released featuring the central pair of detectives and other returning cast members.

Season 1 saw Dulcie and Eddie investigate the murder of a man whose body was found on the beach as the small sleepy town was in the middle of its annual Winter Festival. Season 2 will see the pair back again as they look to investigate the death of Eddie’s former policing partner, Bushy. However, things turn even darker as they are plunged into another murder mystery when the body of a local icon is discovered in a remote town. Season 2 is set to include 6 episodes, two fewer than the eight episodes that made up the first season.

With the first season scoring a perfect 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating, the second season has a difficult task at hand if it is to match that success. The brass at Amazon MGM Studios, however, are optimistic, with Sarah Christie, the studio's head of Australian Originals, saying that the show's creators, Kate McCartney and Kate McLennan "have expertly crafted a gripping new mystery with their signature satirical comedy, but this time things are heating up in the Top End." Rotten Tomatoes' consensus of the series describes it thus: "an irreverent twist on the crime procedural, Deadloch's addictive mixture of mystery and mordant humor makes most of its corpse-strewn competition look comparably stiff."

'Deadloch' Season 2 Welcomes New Faces

In addition to Box and Sami, Season 2 will see the return of Nina Oyama as Abby, a forensics specialist who was previously a police officer, and Alicia Gardiner as Cath, Dulcie’s overbearing wife. The second season will introduce a new crop of interesting characters with its new cast, including Steve Bisley (The Great Gatsby), Sebbens (Thor: Love and Thunder), Genevieve Morris, (No Activity) Byron Coll, Nikki Britton (How to Stay Married), Anthony J Sharpe, Blake Pavey, Damien Garvey, newcomer Lennox Monaghan among others. Series writer, Jean Tong (Heartbreak High) will also make her acting debut in the second season.

Deadloch creators McLennan and McCartney also write and produce the series, with Beck Cole and Gracie Otto helming the show as directors. In a joint statement, the creators said, "[w]e are so excited to be bringing the second season of Deadloch to life in beautiful Garramilla/Darwin, and we’re beyond thrilled to be working with this exceptional crew and cast of actors, dogs and crocodiles. We can’t wait to share the new season with audiences across the globe on Prime Video."

Deadloch Season 2 doesn't currently have a release date, but Season 1 is available to watch on Prime Video.

Deadloch Release Date June 2, 2023 Creator Kate McCartney, Kate McLennan

