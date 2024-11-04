The second season of Deadloch just received a massive update. According to Deadline, Luke Hemsworth has joined the cast of the acclaimed comedy series as Jason Wade. The character will prove himself to be a successful entrepreneur, considering how he will be involved with both the "Jason Wade’s Land of Crocs and Other Animals" wildlife park and his own television series, "Jason Wade’s Adventures Down Under". It's been confirmed that the character will be heavily featured in upcoming episodes of the series. Hemsworth was cast in leading cast member capacity when it comes to the second installment of the show created by Kate McCartney and Kate McLennan.

The premise of Deadloch follows Dulcie Collins (Kate Box) and Eddie Redcliffe (Madeleine Sami), two detectives who originally thought they only had to solve the murder of a local man who was found on the beach. But everything changed for the lead characters of the series when they discovered that the crime was part of a much darker conspiracy. The second season of Deadloch is currently in production, and there's no telling when the next installment might premiere on Prime Video. Fans of the Australian hit will have to wait a little bit more to find out what's next for Dulcie and Eddie.

Before being cast as the popular Jason Wade, Luke Hemsworth appeared in titles such as Next Goal Wins and Westworld. The HBO television series about the technologically advanced amusement park saw Hemsworth stepping into the role of Ashley Stubbs, the titular facility's head of security. The actor was also able to play a cameo role in Thor: Love and Thunder thanks to his family connections.

Who Else Appears in 'Deadloch'?

Image via Prime Video

Deadloch counts on plenty of talented performers in order to bring Dulcie and Eddie's journey to life. Alicia Gardiner and Nina Oyama also appear in the series. Gardiner shines as Cath York in the show, but before playing Dulcie's wife, the performer appeared in episodes of stories such as Wakefield and The Clearing. Nina Oyama is in charge of portraying the charismatic Abby Matsuda. There's no telling what's going to happen to the constable and the rest of the main cast of the series once Deadloch returns to the screen in the near future.

A release date for the second season of Deadloch hasn't been set by Prime Video. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.