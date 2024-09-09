One film from the legendary action star Bruce Willis will be available to watch on streaming in just a few short weeks. Deadlock, the action adventure flick which Willis stars in alongside Patrick Muldoon, Matthew Marsden, and Michael DeVorzon, will officially begin streaming on Paramount+ on September 25. The film follows an ex-military man who is working at a Georgia power plant when suddenly he is called back into action to stop a group of rogue soldiers who have taken employees hostage at a power plant. In addition to Willis, Muldoon, Marsden, and DeVorzon, Deadlock also stars Stephen Cyrus Sepher, Ava Paloma, Kelcey Rose, and Chris Cleveland, and the film currently sits at a 10% score from general audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes.

Deadlock was written by Cam Cannon and Jared Cohn. Cannon made his feature writing debut in 2013 with the horror film A Haunting at Silver Falls, and then wrote the script for Nicolas Cage in USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage in 2016. After penning the script for Deadlock, Cannon also worked with Anthony Hopkins on Zero Contact, the thriller which was produced in 17 countries entirely virtually during the COVID-19 pandemic. Cohn also directed Deadlock, and between his work on movies and television, he has more than 50 directing credits to his name on IMDb. He recently directed Andrew Rogers and Christie Leverette in Holiday for Hire, and also teamed up with Jackie Moore and Joey Lawrence for Love by Design. He is also known for his work on The Horde, the 2016 TV movie starring Paul Logan and Costas Mandylor.

What Are the Highest Rated Bruce Willis Movies?

Although he retired in 2022 due to some devastating developments with his personal health, Bruce Willis has brought a lot of joy to people with some incredible movies since he began acting in the late 80s. His highest-rated movie is also his most famous, as Die Hard currently tops the charts with a 94% score on Rotten Tomatoes from critics. He also starred alongside Joseph Gordon-Levitt in the Rian Johnson-directed sci-fi epic which released just three years ago; it currently sits at a 93% score from the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes.

Deadlock stars Bruce Willis and Patrick Muldoon and was written by Cam Cannon and directed by Jared Cohn. Stay tuned to Collider for future streaming updates and watch Deadlock when it premieres on Paramount+ on September 25.