We love a good killer computer movie. That soulless, lifeless gaze is unsettling as all hell in a way that can’t help but be entertaining. The fact that AI, in the real world, poses credible dangers to the world at large only makes it a more gripping subject in fiction. Really, two of the greatest and most iconic science fiction flicks ever made, The Terminator and Blade Runner, center around murderous, tough-as-nails androids. More recently, Alex Garland’s excellent Ex Machina features a never-better Alicia Vikander as a humanoid robot willing to kill in order to attain her own emancipation. Even more recently, the AI-centered M3GAN has been making waves since its release in January, making a damn fine profit in a month’s time and returning the topic of artificial intelligence and killer computers to everybody’s mind.

It’s largely because of how eerily inhuman these bots are that make them so disturbing. 2001: A Space Odyssey’s HAL, with his soft blinking light, has a voice too calm and lacking in emotion to be anything but terrifying. Westworld’s Man in Black (Ed Harris or Yul Brynner, depending on which version we’re talking) has an outright lack of empathy that makes him capable of haunting acts. The most disturbing AI film, though? My money goes to Wes Craven’s 1986 sci-fi film Deadly Friend.

'Deadly Friend' Has a Creepy Little Robot as Its Title Character

Image via Warner Bros.

Back in '86, horror maestro Wes Craven followed up his masterpiece A Nightmare on Elm Street (forgetting, of course, the atrocious and since-disowned The Hills Have Eyes Part II) with a strange little number about a R2D2-like robot (Charles Fleischer) with an urge to kill, and the young woman (Kristy Swanson) who has its brain placed in her head. Though originally intended as a romantic sci-fi thriller, Deadly Friend quickly became something else in the hands of studio executives who wanted Craven to work more of the magic that made Elm Street such a success. In other words, they wanted horror, nightmare sequences, and perhaps most of all, blood and gore.

Moving into a new suburban cul-de-sac, boy genius Paul (Matthew Labyorteaux) and his robotic friend-slash-creation BB, who wheels around like a deranged Mars Rover doing its best Gremlins impression, quickly (and awkwardly) make some new friends. There’s Tom (Michael Sharrett), the local paperboy, and Samantha (Swanson), the proverbial Girl Next Door with a drunken and abusive father (Richard Marcus). In his free time, when he’s not flirting with Sam and playing ding-dong-ditch on the witchy and reclusive neighbor Elvira (Anne Ramsey), Paul researches the potential of computer chips, attempting to bridge the gap between human consciousness and artificial intelligence.

After getting harassed by some motorcycling bullies, BB soon displays some serious combat skills, fighting as dirty as he can by grabbing the gang leader (Andrew Roperto) by the crotch and giving him the old Kung-Fu Grip. Look, there’s no denying that few killer robots are less lifelike than BB. He looks like some sort of malevolent Wall-E, or like a Battle Bot that some kid crudely welded together in his garage. Watching him roll around with Paul, kicking some bully ass, it’s easy to imagine something more light-hearted. It could all make for some goofy little teen comedy, a good-old-fashioned boy and his dog (robot) story.

It all changes about thirty minutes in when, after a prank goes horribly wrong, BB gets blown to hell by that wretched old bat Elvira and her beloved shotgun. Paul is understandably devastated at the smoldering wreck of his sole creation, but things are made even worse when Samantha gets thrown down the stairs by her sadistic father and falls into an incurable coma. In an ill-advised act of scientific brilliance, Paul comes up with a scheme: to place BB's computer chip into Samantha's dying brain and bring her back to "life."

'Deadly Friend' Is a Blood-Drenched A.I. B-Movie With Some Chilling Implications

Spoiler alert: Paul's plan works. Well, kind of. After roofieing his mom in order to steal her car, Paul somehow manages to steal a freshly-dead corpse from the hospital and jams a computer chip into its brain. And just like that—Samantha lives! Except something's not right. Suddenly she's silent, slow-moving, and eye-shadowed like one of Romero's zombies. Hands outstretched, BB-via-Samantha goes on a gruesome killing spree, starting with Samantha's father. Fans of Craven's Nightmare films can rejoice in the delightfully over-the-top blood and violence that ensues.

Before long, that robot-killing wretch Elvira gets her due when BB/Samantha murders her with a basketball (you've gotta see it to believe it!) in one of the most hilariously grotesque killings in Craven's filmography. At long last, BB is freed from the prison of his stumpy robot body, and he uses Samantha as a vehicle to exact his sweet revenge. Shouldn't Paul be horrified at the consequences of his hideous creation? Well, he isn't, at least not really. He's more concerned with protecting the BB-Samantha hybrid than preventing future killings.

The real horror of Deadly Friend, though, comes from a certain implication buried at its center. Paul sees no issue in resurrecting Samantha with the brain (and personality) of a childish computer program meant only to replicate that of a human. He sees no issue in reanimating her body without having the real Samantha inside of it. All of her thoughts, her traits, the way she speaks and feels, practically everything that makes Sam Sam, all of it’s gone. Paul never seems to care. He’s just glad she’s still physically there, even if the Sam that he has is really just an animated body. The implication? Paul never really cared much for Samantha, or at least he never really saw her as a whole person. He saw her as a body, an object, something to be desired.

Early on in the film, Paul prods Tom about Samantha, asking him if he knows about this mysterious neighbor girl. Tom replies sleazily, “Who—Sam? Great tits!” “You’re telling me,” Paul laughs in retort. His motivations are clear from the start. Here's a smart, charming, deeply troubled girl who treats Paul with nothing but respect and affection. To Paul, all of this is trivial. Does she look good? Is she attractive? These are the questions Paul wants answered. After transferring BB's "brain" into Samantha's body, there's nothing of the young woman left behind those glossy, lifeless eyes. It's all fine and dandy with Paul, though, since all that's important to him is left intact. Genius or not, he's a misogynist at heart, and his motives are what really makes Deadly Friend such a skin-crawling slice of horror.