The Big Picture Deadly Games is a Christmas home invasion film that takes a darker and more serious tone than Home Alone.

The film explores the concept of home invasion during the holiday season, challenging the idea of comfort and safety.

Deadly Games' director, René Manzor, threatened legal action against Fox, claiming that Home Alone was a remake of his film.

Holiday horror has become a vast and expansive subgenre that spans folklore and the supernatural (Krampus) to some of the most iconic slashers of all time (Black Christmas). It is a take on horror that does what horror does best: taking things we find comfort in and twisting them until they reflect and exploit our deepest fears and anxieties. Deadly Games, (3615 code Père Noël, aka Game Over, aka Dial Code Santa Claus) has a simple formula that predated what would make Home Alone such a classic. The movie is in the tradition of the home invasion film with a yuletide twist. Tonally, it is much more serious and darker than Home Alone. Some moments are especially disturbing, particularly for American sensibilities.

What Is 'Deadly Games' About?

Deadly Games tells the story of a precocious ten-year-old child prodigy, Thomas (Alain Musy), who lives in a spooky castle with his widowed mother (Brigitte Fossey) and elderly, sickly grandfather (Louis Ducreux). Thomas has a fascination with action movies, an active imagination, and an incredible understanding of technology. Thomas' mother, Julie, is a retail executive, engaged in a secret affair with one of her coworkers. Thomas is starting to doubt the existence of Santa Claus and is ridiculed by one of his school friends for still even believing in Santa at all. To prove that Santa is real, Thomas sets up an elaborate camera system all around the family castle. Unfortunately, the Santa that comes down the chimney is not the one Thomas had in mind.

It just so happens that there is a criminal running around town one particular evening when Thomas and his grandfather are home alone (ha). His grandfather, suffering from partial blindness and diabetes, is cheery but is generally as (or more) defenseless as Thomas. When the local criminal decides to break into Thomas and his family's castle, it is up to Thomas to defend himself and his grandfather from the intruder. Similar to Home Alone, the film utilizes the classic home invasion trope to build tension, setting the stage for a truly sinister thriller. What's brilliant about Deadly Games is that one of the most comforting aspects of Christmas is staying cozy and warm at home surrounded by one's family and loved ones. But what if the place that brings you the most comfort was invaded during the most wonderful time of year (for some)?

How Similar is 'Deadly Games' to 'Home Alone'?

Now, one might beg the question: Deadly Games and Home Alone are both home invasion films set during Christmas with child protagonists, but are those the only comparisons one can make between the two tonally disparate films? Well, yes and no. Deadly Games's premise was close enough to the Christmas classic that the film's director, René Manzor, once threatened legal action, going as far as to say that the makers of Home Alone "remade my movie". John Hughes denied ever having seen Manzor's film, and it's unlikely he drew inspiration from it considering how closely together the two films were released. Deadly Games didn't have its international premiere until 1990, the same year that Home Alone came out. In fact, Deadly Games didn't have its American premiere until just five years ago at Fantastic Fest in Austin, Texas.

Nevertheless, on the surface, the films are pretty similar. Both films take place in a single location, and Thomas is the same age as Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin). Both characters spend much of their time relegated to their imaginations and are more than able to entertain themselves, constructing elaborate worlds, both literally and figuratively. In the case of Thomas, he has a loving household and a warm and tender relationship with his mother and his grandfather. The dynamic between the three is well-established and genuinely sweet. Kevin, as we all know, hates his family (at first), and lives a life in which he is constantly terrorized by his brother and uncle. Deadly Games draws you in with its warm holiday feelings, reminding you of cozy memories that are sure to take you back to childhood innocence. In this way, the two films couldn't be more different, even if the final acts of both involve a child utilizing booby traps to outsmart the intruder(s).

Why '3615 code Père Noël' Is More Than It's 'Home Alone' Comparison

Ultimately, what sets Deadly Games apart from the Christmas classic is that it goes for something completely different in tone and style. Both films may feature a young and quick-witted protagonist with a penchant for building highly elaborate devices and booby traps during the holiday season, but Deadly Games is going for something much more serious and sinister. The film lets you know early on that no one, not even Thomas or his sickly grandfather, is safe. There is always a sense of impending danger. The movie's villain is delightfully malevolent, clearly enjoying the torment that he is causing. He is demented yet childlike, completely lacking in empathy, existing seemingly only to cause terror and suffering. He isn't a lovable dimwit like Harry (Joe Pesci) and Marv (Daniel Stern), both of whom are just as much fun to watch as Kevin himself. On the contrary, the unnamed intruder in Deadly Games is a totally sadistic and apathetic character devoid of any humanity.

Deadly Games is so much more than the "horror version" of Home Alone. It takes the home invasion subgenre and does something completely original with it. There are several extremely memorable set pieces in the movie that break up any monotony brought on by the single setting. The movie successfully builds suspense throughout, and there is a palpable fear for the characters' safety as a result of the film's uncompromising violence. It's a shame that it has been relegated to a comparison piece for another movie because it works so well on its own without the burden of comparison. Deadly Games is fun, suspenseful, well-written, and well-performed, and deserves a place in every genre enthusiast's Christmas movie rotation.

Deadly Games is available to stream on Shudder in the U.S.

