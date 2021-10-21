When David Lynch’s masterpiece Twin Peaks went off the air in 1991, there really wouldn’t be anything else like it for years. This could be said for most of the various types of media created by Lynch, whether it’s film, television, or music; Lynch’s vision and peculiar style are one of a kind, so it's rare when any other type of art out there is able to capture the nature of his work. Luckily, the medium of video games, with its unique potential for disjointed storytelling and creating lived-in worlds, is ripe for the odd and comforting nature that Lynch’s Twin Peaks had to offer. Enter Deadly Premonition, a 2010 title from Hidetaka Suehiro (more commonly known as Swery).

At times feeling almost like you are actually playing through episodes of Twin Peaks, Deadly Premonition has you taking on the role of FBI Agent Francis York Morgan, as he travels to the town of Greenvale to help solve a murder which he believes is connected to a larger case. When he arrives, he begins to uncover more about the city and its residents, and just how odd they can be. Sound familiar?

Much like Twin Peaks, there’s a clear comforting nature that’s present throughout Deadly Premonition, even as you find yourself facing off against axe-wielding murderers. Though you’re playing as an FBI agent who’s searching for a serial murderer, the contrasting harsh tone of the overall subject matter with the goofy characters and welcoming setting makes for an unforgettable experience. Simply driving around, putting gas in your car, and visiting various areas is all it takes to get entranced with the game.

The game drops you off in the town of Greenvale, where one of the first things you'll do is head to your hotel. It's a great introduction to the town and a perfect encapsulation of the humor that Swery and his team end up utilizing throughout the entire game. The visual gags themselves are incredibly funny, such as the almost comically large table that York finds himself having to yell over in order to converse with Polly, the elderly owner of the hotel. These types of scenes (of which there are many) act as a nice contrast to the extremely dark nature of the otherworldly horror scenes that you'll find yourself in. The levity of these moments helps ease players who might otherwise be averse to scary games and allow them to undertake a more friendly horror experience.

As soon as you find yourself with the keys to your car and the ability to drive around the town at will, you get to know both York and the town better. What’s great about these segments is that oftentimes you’ll just be driving alone in the dark as the rain hits your windshield, speaking to Zach, an otherwise hidden being with whom York frequently consults. (Much like Dale Cooper would record messages for the unseen Diane.) In these moments, York will ramble on about classic 80s films that he loves to watch. It’s a great way to break up those spooky action segments while allowing for additional development for York, as well as creating a welcoming atmosphere in a game that is otherwise surrounded by horrific events. It's similar to the balance between horror and melodrama that Twin Peaks struck.

Another similarity Deadly Premonition shares with Lynch's mystery series is its bizarre, almost impenetrable nature. Deadly Premonition is one of the oddest games you’ll ever play, and its janky nature adds to the overall player experience. You’ll be met with what is quite possibly the worst map in all video games, as it only allows you to focus on a fraction of what you’ll want to see. Speaking of the map, it's surprisingly large, so trying to use it before you get your bearings with the various locals can grow increasingly frustrating. However, when you are able to get where you finally want to go, you’ll be able to interact with a number of great supporting characters.

Swery and his team do a great job of introducing these characters throughout the game and then allowing the player to later interact with them through side quests. You're eased into the town of Greenvale by first being introduced to Emily and George (spitting images of the small town cops Dale Cooper meets in Twin Peaks), as well as other members of the police department. From there, you go on to meet other people through events like a town hall meeting. The relationships you have with them help create a welcoming sense of community in a town that often feels steeped in darkness, even if a lot of them are rather weird. In a way, this mirrors the experience of watching Twin Peaks - the story begins with a murder, but the show's main draw quickly becomes its cast of puzzlingly quirky side characters. Much like Twin Peaks, which centers on the gruesome murder of Laura Palmer, the surrounding players - namely Dale Cooper and the other members of the community - helped alleviate a lot of the looming dread that was consistently present. It's impressive to see Swery and his team capture this same atmosphere so effortlessly with York and the others. The welcoming nature that was so present in Twin Peaks is greatly represented here.

Twin Peaks already had an odd way of presenting itself, which only gets even stranger when you consider the fact that it was a prime-time show on a major television network. The show had a dream-like quality about it that was unusual and unique, and when that same sensibility was transposed to a video game like Deadly Premonition, what you’re met with is truly one of the weirdest titles out there. The fact that Deadly Premonition was made by a Japanese developer often has the dialogue feeling strange and disconnected from reality; the imperfect translation actually works in the game's favor. Similarly, the stifled performances would be considered a nuisance in most other games, but in Deadly Premonition, they are extremely effective. It all feeds the game's Lynchian vibe.

Deadly Premonition isn't without its problems, the aforementioned terrible map, floaty controls, and shaky visuals chief among them. And while the game is readily available on Steam and GOG, as well as a recent Nintendo Switch port, technical issues still abound. However, much like wading into the part daytime soap melodrama, part psychological horror noir that is Twin Peaks, it’s worth the extra effort for how unique a game it is. At a time where most horror games often find themselves focusing on the ability to create suffocating and repressive surroundings, Deadly Premonition is the perfect kind of comforting horror game for those that aren't looking for non-stop scares. It's an incredibly odd game, with its borderline frustrating design decisions and memorable characters earning it a cult following. From the moment you jump into the game you’ll have to reckon with its jankiness. However, the more you play, the easier it is to understand just how unforgettable an experience it is.

