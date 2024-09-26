By now, it should be common knowledge that no one is safe from Deadpool's smart mouth. In Deadpool 2, when Wade (Ryan Reynolds) comes home to Vanessa (Morena Baccarin) after another violent escapade, he's late for their anniversary-commemorating canoodling. When jokingly rattling through a few half-hearted excuses, he slips a dig at Zack Snyder's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. "I was fighting a caped badass, but then we discovered his mom is named Martha, too." Of course, Vanessa doesn't buy it, but she isn't meant to. These two are so in sync; few snarky anti-heroes — especially those as irreverent as Wade — can hope to be met by a lover who can match their wit and sarcasm. Wade really does have it made. That doesn't dissuade him from low blows at peers, though.

Even Batman and Superman's Moms Are Fair Game for Deadpool

If the name Martha doesn't ring a bell, let's refresh. The climactic clash between Batman (Ben Affleck) and Superman (Henry Cavill) perplexingly arrives in the second film of the DCEU's attempt at an MCU rivalry. You'd think that the haste alone (coming to such a massive showdown so early in the release order) would be the biggest gripe, but it gets worse. Unsurprisingly, the titular match-up was a red herring, and the two would make amends midway through to face a greater threat.

Disappointing enough as it was, Batman and Superman's reconciliation came about through the most mundane means. "Save Martha," Superman uttered as they were going at it. He meant his mother, Martha Kent (Diane Lane), who was in peril. This tripped Batman up because, well, his mother's name is Martha, too. Apparently, this gave Batman the clarity he needed, and the fighting ceased. That's it -- they made up then and there. The great clash of DC's flagship titans was cleanly resolved because Martha must've been a common name for babies born around the 1940s. So, Wade's jab at DC, "I was fighting a caped badass, but then we discovered his mom is named Martha, too," feels fairly warranted, doesn't it?

Funnily enough, this wasn't just a case of one movie studio making fun of another. Wade and his pal Spider-Man couldn't resist mocking the Marthas in the comics, either. Two years before Deadpool 2, an issue of their team-up venture, Spider-Man/Deadpool #6, the crimson pair set out to Hollywood where they catch a flick in their spare time. "Nighthawk v. Hyperion: Yawn of Boredom," an in-world hero clash not unlike Batman vs. Superman, had Deadpool scratching his head as they exited the theater. "Ugh, none of that made sense. Why were they fighting one minute, then best friends the next?" Well, the tagline on the poster hilariously spoils the reason: "You won't believe their mothers share a first name." Never change, Marvel Comics.

Naturally, 'Deadpool & Wolverine' Doubled Down on the Digs at DC

Wade goes at 'em again in Deadpool 2 when fighting with Cable (Josh Brolin). "You're so dark! Are you sure you're not from the DC universe?" If DC fans were ever displeased with the teasing, Reynolds and company certainly weren't deterred. Deadpool & Wolverine doubled down with the digs at DC. The Cavillrine (Henry Cavill's Wolverine cameo, of course) got a gawking earful from Wade. "This just feels right," he exclaimed, faced with the surprise alternate version of Wolverine in the Multiverse. "We will treat you so much better than those s**t f**ks down the street!"

All in good fun, of course, and it's a bit of a jovial, group-therapy meta, considering Cavill's Superman was once the butt of Deadpool's jokes. Everyone is a potential victim, though. He even trekked through time and reality to shoot his first turn as Deadpool in the head (and, to be fair, the Wade from X-Men Origins: Wolverine totally deserved that). Moreover, when it comes to DC, Reynolds is no stranger, and he's spent both energy and screentime poking fun at his turn as the Green Lantern. This Deadpool had another bullet to the head to offer — this time for Reynolds himself — going back in time to kill him before Green Lantern could start filming. Now that DC is entering a new era under James Gunn, and with the MCU merging characters and studios from all over, it wouldn't be Deadpool if he weren't breaking the fourth wall at everyone's expense (...especially that Martha moment). He is the Merc with a Mouth, after all.

