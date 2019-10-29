Tim Miller Reveals His ‘Deadpool 2’ Plans Saw Fantastic 4’s The Thing Brawling with Juggernaut

0

Tim Miller‘s version of Deadpool 2 never saw the light of day after creative differences forced him to part ways with Fox, leading to David Leitch taking over the project and Miller going on to direct Terminator: Dark Fate. Not a terrible trade-off, considering we got a perfectly competent new Deadpool movie and a shockingly great Terminator sequel, but apparently we were also mighty close to seeing some big things happen in the comic book movie world. Or, sorry, one big, blue-eyed Thing in particular.

During an interview on The Playlist‘s “Fourth Wall” podcast, Miller revealed that his original plans for the Deadpool sequel saw Fantastic Four member The Thing duking it out with X-Men villain Juggernaut in the film’s finale. The filmmaker noted that he’d cleared the character’s appearance with 20th Century Fox, in addition to expanding the presence of Morena Baccarin‘s Vanessa as she became the Marvel heroine Copycat. Leitch’s Deadpool 2, in comparison, kept Juggernaut but matched him up against Colossus (Stefan Kapicic) and killed Vanessa like 13 minutes into the movie.

Despite essentially launching Marvel Comics into the stratosphere in the early 1960s, the members of the Fantastic Four have only appeared in modern live-action films ranging from pretty okay (2005’s Fantastic Four) to average (Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer) to genuinely dogshit terrible (2015’s Fantastic Four). Now that Disney, Galactus-like, has consumed 20th Century Fox, it’s really less a matter of “if” and more “when” they’ll appear in Kevin Feige‘s Marvel Cinematic Universe. (Back at this year’s Comic-Con, the Marvel Studios head cheekily brought them up but made no confirmations either way.) Meanwhile, the notably family-friendly Mouse House is still deciding exactly what to do with the decidedly R-rated Merc with a Mouth himself, although Ryan Reynolds has recently hinted at talks going down.