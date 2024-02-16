The Big Picture Deadpool's fourth-wall-breaking abilities include knowledge of future Deadpool projects and the ability to anticipate Hollywood business maneuvers.

The mid-credits sequence in Deadpool 2 sets up the premise of Deadpool & Wolverine and even predicts Hugh Jackman's return as Wolverine, which came true years later.

The acquisition of Fox by Disney and the incorporation of the Fox X-Men universe into the MCU led to the delay of Deadpool 3 , but the clever narrative in Deadpool 2 may have influenced Marvel to make it happen.

By now, we're all used to Deadpool's (Ryan Reynolds) fourth-wall-breaking shenanigans, and with Deadpool & Wolverine fast approaching, we can't wait for more. This trait not only makes him one of the most interesting Marvel characters, but it also grants him the ability to see the future. And he's done it at least twice now. Apparently, the Merc With a Mouth has a type of self-awareness that includes knowledge about future Deadpool projects and can anticipate huge Hollywood business maneuvers, because he told us the premise of Deadpool & Wolverine six years ago in 2018's Deadpool 2 — before the Fox acquisition by Disney took place. Really, how does he even know this stuff?

‘Deadpool 2’s Mid-Credits Sequence Gives Us the Premise of ‘Deadpool & Wolverine'

The Deadpool movies always come with a good amount of violence, and no one would have them any other way. It just so happens that Deadpool 2 really overdid itself, to the point of having more than one version — the theatrical cut, a PG-13 fantasy cut called Once Upon a Deadpool, and a more gory and violent one called The Super Duper $@%!#& Cut. In the latter, many overly controversial scenes that had been cut from the other versions of the movie finally found their way to the audience in the form of a very long mid-credits sequence.

Deadpool 2's mid-credits sequence is so important that it pretty much resets the timeline to how it was before the movie took place. Wade has kept Cable's (Josh Brolin) time machine and uses it to visit key moments in the past to change them with the help of Negasonic Teenage Warhead (Brianna Hildebrand) and Yukio (Shioli Kutsuna). He saves his girlfriend Vanessa (Morena Baccarin) from being killed, prevents at least two X-Force deaths with Peter (Rob Delaney) and Shatterstar (Lewis Tan), shoots Ryan Reynolds after he gets the Green Lantern script, and even tries to kill Baby Hitler in his crib.

The most important of these scenes, however, ties back to X-Men Origins: Wolverine. Just as Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) is about to fight that movie's weird version of Deadpool, Wade intervenes and shoots it multiple times. He then turns to Logan and says: "Eventually, you're going to hang up the claws, and it's going to make a lot of people very sad. But, one day, your old pal Wade is going to ask you to get back in the saddle again. When he does, say yes." Confused, but used to Wade's shenanigans, Logan just agrees and watches him walk away.

This is not the first time Deadpool has predicted the future; in his first solo outing, he pays homage to Ferris Bueller's Day Off in a mid-credits scene and says Deadpool 2 will feature Cable. But this is a very different kind of prediction. There are only two years between the first two movies, and both of them were produced by Fox as part of their X-Men-based universe. Between Deadpool 2 and Deadpool & Wolverine, though, there are six years; and within these years we had the acquisition of Fox by Disney and the subsequent incorporation of the Fox X-Men universe into the MCU. This makes the Deadpool & Wolverine prediction all the more incredible.

How Could Deadpool Have Known About Hugh Jackman Coming Back as Wolverine?

Deadpool's line to Wolverine in the mid-credits sequence of Deadpool 2 is exactly what happened in the following years. The movie came out in 2018, but this specific scene takes place in the X-Men Origins: Wolverine timeline, which means it's really taking place in 2009. Eight years later, in 2017, Hugh Jackman would indeed hang up Wolverine's claws in Logan. The character met his end in that movie and even set up another character to carry his legacy with Laura/X-23 (Dafne Keen).

In 2016, the box office hit that was Deadpool led Fox to immediately start planning not one, but two sequels to the movie, so Deadpool & Wolverine has technically been in production for eight years, albeit probably just as "Deadpool 3." Getting Cable to be in Deadpool 2 was relatively easy and, at that time, worked even as a poke at Marvel, since he's played by Josh Brolin, who was also playing the big villain in the MCU's Infinity Saga, Thanos. This is so long ago that Marvel was releasing Avengers: Infinity War at that time, and the Multiverse Saga was likely in the earliest stages of planning, with most of its focus being on releasing its huge movie event, Avengers: Endgame, in 2019.

A lot can happen in Hollywood in an eight-year gap, and, in Deadpool's case, it did. The Fox acquisition by Disney was first announced in December 2017 — between the releases of Deadpool and Deadpool 2 — and became concrete in 2019, with the rights for Fox's X-Men and Fantastic Four universes reverting to Marvel. Many projects had their developments put on hold, and such was the case with Deadpool 3. In the meantime, Ryan Reynolds was said to have had multiple meetings with Marvel executives and boss Kevin Feige, including about a possible road-trip movie inspired by Rashomon featuring Deadpool and Wolverine.

It was only in 2022 that Marvel finally gave in to Reynolds and announced Deadpool 3 as a "Deadpool and Wolverine" movie. But it sure seemed impossible, and Jackman even recalls that he thought Reynolds had given up trying to bring Wolverine into the fold. So how could Deadpool have known about any of this to the point of telling Wolverine about it in Deadpool 2? Perhaps he broke his own private fourth wall into Reynolds' mind. Or perhaps it was just a clever way of pressuring Marvel into calling Jackman back. Either way, it worked out perfectly.

What Does This Mean for Deadpool in the MCU?

The Super Bowl teaser for Deadpool & Wolverine reveals very little in terms of plot. It shows Wade being recruited by the Time Variance Authority (TVA) and briefed by Paradox (Matthew Macfadyen), as moments from previous MCU movies are shown on screens, including Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Avengers: Age of Ultron, and Thor: Ragnarok. We only get to see Wolverine in two very brief shots — one supposedly in Madripoor as his Patch persona, another at the end, as he's about to impale Wade with his adamantium claws.

In Deadpool 2, Wade sets out in the mid-credits sequence to "fix" events from the past, something we know from Loki that the TVA heavily frowns upon. It does seem, however, that some places and things from other MCU and Fox movies show up in the trailer, like the Sokovia woods from Age of Ultron to the torn Golden Gate Bridge from X-Men: The Last Stand. The premise of Rashomon consists of revisiting a past event from multiple perspectives, and Marvel sure has a lot of past events that require revisiting and maybe even fixing. So, this "road trip" may refer to a multiversal journey with Deadpool and Wolverine, not a literal road trip. Maybe Deadpool can predict the future again, too. Who knows?

Deadpool & Wolverine will open in theaters on July 26. The first two movies are streaming now on Disney+.

