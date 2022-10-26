To say that Hugh Jackman is coming to the MCU as Wolverine in Deadpool 3 still feels surreal. Ever since Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool arrived and started taking hot shots at his old friend Logan, fans have wanted to see the duo on screen. So, when Disney bought 21st Century Fox, we knew it would be just a matter of when and how rather than if. Now we know Jackman will be part of Deadpool 3, which is being made under the Marvel Studios banner. Recently, Jackman confirmed it’ll be an even “angrier, grumpy” version of the beloved character.

Last, we saw Jackman as Wolverine in 2017's Logan, which Reynolds previously clarified won’t be touched as it's way ahead in the timeline. Speaking of his return with the Associated Press, Jackman shared his excitement saying, "It's a lot of fun. It's been five years and I really never thought I'd come back. And I'm really, really excited to come back.” When he was asked about his thoughts on Deadpool 3, he shied away from saying anything concrete but said, "I can tell you I'm going to have the time of my life. I can tell you I've started back at the gym, and I'm eating a lot, and I feel bad for the cast of The Music Man with the amount of protein shakes I'm having." Further adding, “I do know a little bit about the script, but I'm not going to tell you."

The actor was then asked whether he would return as a gentler version of the character as seen in the X-Men franchise or an angrier version to which he replied, “There's no choice," he said adding, “He's definitely angrier, grumpy, and he's gonna take a lot of free shots at Ryan Reynolds, let me tell you", before ending with, "Physically, that is."

Jackman hung up the claws after Logan and fans have been praying he'd pick them up again until last month when his return was announced by Reynolds in a surprise video after D23. To further the fan's excitement the duo then released another video to answer fans’ confusion but in a truly hilarious manner as they begin to describe background music kicks in and drowns out everything that they were saying.

Deadpool 3, directed by Reynolds’ frequent collaborator Shawn Levy (The Adam Project, Free Guy), will premiere on September 6, 2024. You can check out Jackman’s comments below: