With Hugh Jackman expected to reprise his role as Wolverine in Deadpool 3, the actor has revealed a behind-the-scenes image of himself preparing for his role alongside his trainer Beth Lewis. Tagging Ryan Reynolds, the tweet hilariously states, "He’s only 46. I’m older. But it’s not a competition. #bethlewisfit @VancityReynolds."

Alongside the friendly call-out, the image features Jackman lifting weights as he prepares to go head-to-head with Deadpool, which according to previous reports, will take six months to train. Jackman and Reynolds are widely recognized by fans for their friendly faux rivalry on social media, typically featuring the two attempting to one-up each other. With an established relationship between the two actors already showcased in the public consciousness, Deadpool 3 could seamlessly add to this with a fun adventure featuring the two actors, potentially being the most memorable installment in the film series yet.

Keeping in touch with their notorious comradery in the comics, Deadpool 3 will put the two characters together for the first time on screen since the ill-fated release of X-Men Origins: Wolverine, which was bashed by fans and critics due to its misrepresentation of the source material. However, following the release of the first Deadpool in 2016, which served as a course correction for the titular anti-hero, fans have wished for another cinematic outing between the two, this time more in line with the original comic books. While specific details on the upcoming project remain under wraps, fans can rejoice as it appears the film is finally gearing up for production.

RELATED: Hugh Jackman's 12 Best Performances, From 'Logan' to 'The Son'

Jackman originally played the role of the classic comic book character with the release of the first X-Men film in 2000, where he would receive praise for his performance, solidifying his stay in the franchise. He would continue to play Wolverine in various sequels, spinoffs, and prequels until he ultimately hung up the claws in 2017 with Logan, which earned acclaim from critics, who praised how the film served as a touching sendoff to the character.

However, following Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox, with the promise that X-Men characters would be integrated into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it was announced that Jackman would be returning to the role in the third Deadpool film, finally offering fans the ultimate crossover they always wished to see. With so much in store for Marvel's cinematic future, audiences have much to look forward to as the franchise continues expanding across the multiverse.

Fans still have plenty of time to speculate before the ultimate crossover between the two iconic characters as the third Deadpool film is set to debut in theaters on November 8, 2024. Check out the behind-the-scenes image from Jackman below.