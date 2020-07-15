Exclusive: Rob Liefeld Talks ‘Deadpool 3’, a Solo ‘Cable’ Movie, and Donald Glover’s ‘Deadpool’ Cartoon

Recently, Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld sat down for an interview with Collider in which he offered some updates on the possibility of Deadpool 3 and a standalone Cable movie. Understandably, he wasn’t able to say whether either project has been given the green light, considering the fact that movies have been put on indefinite hold. But he stresses that if a Deadpool sequel never happens, he’s already more than happy with the movies we got.

“You know what? There may not be another Deadpool, and I’m fine. Because I have to live with the fact that I had two amazing experiences, two movies I’m extremely proud of, I love knowing everybody on those movies. I love Ryan [Reynolds], Josh [Brolin], Zazie [Beets], David [Leitch], Tim Miller. All of them. The work they did was fantabulous, those movies are here to stand the test of time. You know, but in the world we live in, nothing is guaranteed. And it takes a lot to make movies. And post-quarantine, it’s weird.”

Liefeld also gave an update on the possibility of Josh Brolin’s Cable getting his own spinoff franchise, pointing out that the character has existed separately from the Deadpool universe and has a long history with the various X-Men titles.

“Cable should have his own movie series. He can exist independent of Deadpool in a heartbeat. He has for years. If Deadpool’s been in like 330 comics, Cable’s been in about 520. Yes, I’ve counted…. In between Deadpool 2 wrapping and opening, I got really close with Josh. And he was very excited about exploring Cable in the subsequent sequels. The X-Force standalone movie that was, in his own words, Cable-centric.”

Finally, Liefeld shares a few thoughts on the unproduced Deadpool; The Animated Series, which was supposed to debut on FXX with Donald Glover as showrunner. However, the network ultimately decided not to move forward with the series, citing creative differences with Glover.

“What I don’t really understand is, given the audience, why isn’t there a Deadpool cartoon yet? Like, I don’t understand that. Right? … That was a gut punch.”

You can watch the entire clip below, and stay tuned to Collider for the full interview. For more comic book news, check out our ranking of Every Comic Book Movie from the 2010s.