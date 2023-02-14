Valentine's Day has always been Deadpool's favorite holiday. This morning, Ryan Reynolds took to Twitter to welcome his new co-star Emma Corrin to the Deadpool family, saying: "New addition to the family! The Deadpool family, for clarity. Which is just like a real family except with less swearing... Welcome, Emma Corrin!"

The Crown star will be joining Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in Deadpool 3. While plot details are still sparse, the film's director Shawn Levy has promised that it will remain just as gritty and raw, now that the films fall under the MCU umbrella. Last week, Jackman shared a picture from the gym which showed him getting buff again to reprise his role as Wolverine.

Check out Reynolds' full post below:

