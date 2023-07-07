This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

A major blast from the past is set to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as Jennifer Garner is set to reprise her iconic role as the antiheroine Elektra in Marvel Studios' upcoming Deadpool 3, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

THR has reported that Garner will have a major role to play in the film, which is currently under production and stars Ryan Reynolds returning as the wise-cracking antihero Deadpool. Garner is not the only familiar face that is returning for an adventure with Deadpool, as Hugh Jackman is also back as the adamantium-infused hero Wolverine, reprising his role for the first time since 2017's Logan. The fact that both of these key elements are returning could hint at a fact about the film that has long been rumored: Deadpool 3 could be setting up a cinematic multiverse angle, with superheroes from multiple different dimensions coming together for the third film in the Deadpool saga.

For Garner, her role in Deadpool 3 marks the end of a 20-year gap in playing Elektra, a sai-wielding assassin who was created for the Marvel comics as a love interest for Matt Murdock/Daredevil before ultimately becoming a version of Daredevil herself. Garner first portrayed Elektra in 2003's Daredevil from 20th Century Fox, alongside Ben Affleck as the titular character. While the film was not a major box office blockbuster, it eventually led to Garner helming her own spinoff from 20th Century, Elektra, two years later. While this film also didn't make box office waves, THR noted that it became iconic in its own right as one of the few female-led comic book films of the early 2000s.

Deadpool 3 is Deep in Development

Despite the ongoing writers' strike, Deadpool 3 is currently shooting, with the first photos featuring Reynolds in costume recently coming to light. The film will be the first Deadpool feature to be helmed by Marvel Studios since its parent company Disney purchased 20th Century back in 2019, allowing them to bring Deadpool into the MCU auspices. The film will be directed by Shawn Levy, who recently worked with Reynolds on The Adam Project and Free Guy. Deadpool 3 is being produced by Levy, Reynolds, and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige.

Garner was also seen alongside Reynolds in The Adam Project, and recently made waves on television for her role in the Apple TV+ miniseries The Last Thing He Told Me, which she also executive produced. The show premiered to lukewarm reviews but has become the streamer's most-watched limited series ever. She will also be seen in the upcoming film Family Leave alongside Ed Helms.

