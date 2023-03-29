Dopinder and Blind Al are returning in Deadpool 3. According to Deadline, Karan Soni and Leslie Uggams will reprise their roles in the upcoming Marvel sequel. The two were previously featured as supporting characters in the first two Deadpool films. Deadpool 3 is scheduled to be released on November 8, 2024.

In the first Deadpool film, Dopinder was a taxi driver who drove Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) to his battle against the villain Ajax (Ed Skrein). In 2018's Deadpool 2, Dopinder was the one to defeat the evil headmaster (Eddie Marsan) at the Essex Home for Mutant Rehabilitation, by hitting him with his taxi. Blind Al was Wade Wilson's roommate in the first movie. Deadpool even described her as the "Robin" to his "Batman." However, Blind Al also gave advice to Wade in the films, including that he should go see his fiancée Vanessa (Morena Baccarin) after he was scared from the experiment that turned him into Deadpool.

Along with Reynolds, Soni, and Uggams, Deadpool 3 will also star Hugh Jackman, reprising his role as Wolverine. Jackman and Reynolds previously appeared together as their characters in 2009's X-Men Origins: Wolverine. Both Jackman and Wolverine were referenced multiple times throughout the first two Deadpool movies. Stock footage of Wolverine from X-Men Origins: Wolverine was used for a post-credit scene in Deadpool 2. After playing the character for 17 years, Jackman had previously retired from the role in 2017's Logan.

Deadpool 3 will be directed by Shawn Levy. Levy previously worked with Reynolds in 2022's The Adam Project and 2021's Free Guy. The screenplay was written by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who wrote the first film and co-wrote the second with Reynolds. The film will be notable for bringing Deadpool into the MCU after Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox. The first two Deadpool movies, as well as the X-Men and Wolverine films were produced by 20th Century Fox, which kept the X-Men characters out of the MCU. The only exception was Quicksilver, who was played by Evan Peters in the X-Men movies and Aaron Taylor-Johnson in 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron. After the acquisition, Patrick Stewart reprised his role as an alternate universe version of Professor Charles Xavier in the 2022 MCU film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Deadpool 3 is scheduled to be released on November 8, 2024, as part of Phase Six of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The first two Deadpool films are currently available to stream on Disney+. In the meantime, check out this Collider interview with Reynolds about the upcoming sequel below: