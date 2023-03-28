With the final season of Succession having just kicked off at HBO Max, all eyes are on the future of not just the series but the stars as the highly successful and acclaimed series comes to a close. Today, it seems that the next project for series star Matthew Macfadyen has been revealed, with the Emmy Award-winning actor set to make his way to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. A new report from Deadline says that Macfadyen has joined the cast of the Ryan Reynolds-starring Deadpool 3.

While Macfadyen will be part of the upcoming blockbuster, it is unknown what his role in the film will be at the time of writing. He joins previously announced cast members Reynolds, who will once again play the titular Wade Wilson aka Deadpool, while Hugh Jackman will be returning to his beloved role as Wolverine, which he hasn't portrayed since 2017's acclaimed film Logan, directed by James Mangold. Star of the Netflix hit drama series The Crown Emma Corrin was also announced to be in the film back in February, when it was confirmed that she will be playing the villain of the film, though the exact character she will play is being kept under wraps.

Macfadyen is known for his role as Tom Wambsgans in Succession, a role that saw him win the Emmy Award and BAFTA for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his work in the series' third season. The show's fourth and final season of the show premiered on March 26 and broke records for the series as the season's first episode drew in the highest viewership for the series to date. The final season is set to contain 10 episodes, with the series set to end on May 28.

Additional Deadpool 3 Details

Deadpool 3 is the first film in the superhero series that will be part of the entertainment juggernaut that is the MCU, due to 20th Century Studios having been bought by Disney back in 2019. The upcoming film is being directed by Shawn Levy, who is no stranger to working with either Reynolds or Jackman with the director having recently worked with the man behind the merc on both Free Guy and The Adam Project. He previously worked with Jackman in the 2011's robot boxing movie Real Steel ,which currently has a series based on the film currently in development at Disney+. Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese penned the most recent draft of the film with Emmy winners Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin (Bob's Burgers) having written previous drafts. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige joins Reynolds and Levy as producers. The film is set to begin filming this spring in London.

Deadpool 3 is set to premiere in theaters on November 8, 2024. Check out our chat with Macfadyen about his recent series Stonehouse below: