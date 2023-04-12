Vanessa and Colossus are returning to the Deadpool film series. Morena Baccarin and Stefan Kapicic will reprise their roles in the upcoming sequel Deadpool 3, according to a report from Deadline. In the first Deadpool film, Vanessa was Wade Wilson's (Ryan Reynolds) fiancée. However, everything changed for the couple when Wade was diagnosed with terminal cancer and underwent an experiment that turned him into Deadpool. A big part of the plot of 2018's Deadpool 2 was Wade grieving over Vanessa's death at the beginning of the film, though he managed to bring her back in the end. Outside of Marvel, Baccarin has also appeared in the DC Universe. She played Leslie Thompkins in Fox's Batman prequel Gotham and voiced the computer Gideon in The CW's The Flash.

Kapicic played the X-Men character Colossus in both films. In the films, Colossus wants Deadpool to join the X-Men and become a hero. He tells Wade that he should stop killing people and try to be better than his enemies. At the end of both films, Colossus joins Wade in helping him defeat the film's main villain. Colossus appeared in the previous Fox-era X-Men films, played by Daniel Cudmore. Colossus won't be the only X-Men character appearing in the film. Hugh Jackman will reprise his role as Wolverine/Logan. Jackman and Reynolds previously appeared together in 2009's X-Men Origins: Wolverine. Archived footage of Jackman from the film was also used for a post-credit scene in Deadpool 2. Jackman had previously retired from the role after 2017's Logan before signing on to return for Deadpool 3.

Another familiar Deadpool face returning for the third film is Karan Soni as Dopinder. Dopinder was the taxi driver who drove Deadpool to his battle against the villain Ajax (Ed Skrein) in the first film. He also helped Deadpool defeat the evil headmaster at the Essex Home for Mutant Rehabilitation by hitting him with his taxi. Leslie Uggams will also return as Blind Al. In the first film, Blind Al was Wade's roommate, who also gave him advice about if he should go see Vanessa again after the experiment that turned him into Deadpool.

Deadpool 3 Will Bring the Character into the MCU

Deadpool 3 will bring the character into the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the first time since Disney purchased 20th Century Fox. Prior to the purchase, the X-Men characters were not allowed to appear in the MCU. Since the purchase, Patrick Stewart has reprised his role as Professor Charles Xavier in 2022's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. In the film, Stewart played an alternate universe version of the character who was also a member of the Illuminati.

Deadpool 3 is scheduled to be released on November 8, 2024. In the meantime, check out this Collider interview with Reynolds about the film below: