Tried and true, the most valiant and dedicated member of X-Force is coming back as Deadline reveals that Rob Delaney will reprise his role as Peter in Deadpool 3. With no visible superhuman powers, it was Peter’s dedication to the job and his love for his team members that made Ryan Reynolds’ titular anti-hero travel back in time during the post-credit scene to give him a new lease on life, saving him from his untimely death.

For those who may not remember, Delaney’s Peter was a member of Deadpool’s team of superheroes on a mission to save teenage mutant Russell Collins aka Firefist (Julian Dennison) from the Mutant Re-education Center where he previously faced horrible and unspeakable abuse at the hands of the faculty. Along with Peter, the group also consisted of Domino (Zazie Beetz), Bedlam (Terry Crews), Shatterstar (Lewis Tan), Zeitgeist (Bill Skarsgård), and Vanisher (Brad Pitt). While Peter met his horrific end after attempting to save Zeitgeist from a wood chipper only to have the hero vomit acid bile, killing him immediately, the final moments of the sequel see Deadpool traveling through time to make some changes to his life story — which include bringing Peter back from the dead.

While plot details are being kept under wraps at this time, we’re more than excited to catch the next installment in the Deadpool franchise that will see Hugh Jackman reprise his fan-favorite role as Wolverine. Along with Delaney, the film will also see the return of a slew of familiar faces like Morena Baccarin, Karan Soni, Stefan Kapicic, and Leslie Uggams. Newcomers include The Crown star Emma Corrin and Succession’s Matthew Macfadyen.

Image via Marvel

RELATED: Hugh Jackman Trains for 'Deadpool 3' in New Image

Where Else Have You Seen Delaney?

An Emmy and BAFTA Award-nominee, Delaney may be best known for his work behind Catastrophe, a comedy series that he co-created and starred in. The actor also holds credits in Netflix’s fantasy feature The School for Good and Evil, Disney+’s Home Sweet Home Alone, and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw — just to name a few. Along with Catastrophe, Delaney has also taken his talents to the small screen in titles like The Power and The Man Who Fell to Earth. He’ll soon be spotted in Black Mirror Season 6 and Apple TV+’s Bad Monkey.

Helmed by Night at the Museum franchise director Shawn Levy, Deadpool 3 is expected to arrive in cinemas on November 8, 2024. Check out a Collider interview with Delaney and his Home Sweet Home Alone co-star Ellie Kemper below.