The merc with a mouth is back — and this time, with a familiar friend. According to The Hollywood Reporter’s Heat Vision newsletter, Shawn Levy, who previously worked with Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds on Free Guy and this month’s The Adam Project, is set to direct Deadpool 3, the first film in the Deadpool franchise produced by Marvel Studios, after Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox, the studio behind the vulgar superhero.

The news comes on the day The Adam Project drops on Netflix, appropriately marking the duo’s third time teaming up as director and star. No plot details have been released as of yet, but in an interview with Collider’s own Steve Weintraub, Reynolds said he had a “batch of updates” about the film that he was hoping to release “sooner rather than later”. Presumably, Levy’s attachment to the project was one of those updates, but perhaps we’ll be seeing more updates on the vulgar threequel in the near future.

The last installment in the Deadpool franchise was released in 2018, starring Josh Brolin and Zazie Beetz alongside Reynolds. The film grossed a whopping $785 million at the global box office and was a resounding success, particularly due to the introduction of Brolin as Cable. Since then, 20th Century Studios has been acquired by Disney, and fans have been speculating when (or if) the famously crude superhero will make an appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Many fans have been worried about the future of the merc with a mouth, considering the MCU’s famously dialed-down intensity when it comes to superheroes (see: the distinct lack of Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) smashing people’s heads in with car doors during his appearance in Hawkeye). But, with Netflix’s Marvel series, including Daredevil and the famously brutal The Punisher — in which Jon Bernthal does to a man's head what The Mountain did to Oberyn Martell's — moving to Disney+ next week, and the multiverse soon expanding with May’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the possibility of cruder, more violent inclusions in the MCU going forward may not be completely unheard of. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige also assured Collider that the film will retain its R rating, meaning that the MCU might be changed by the bad-mouthing vigilante's antics.

Anything’s possible, considering we saw a glimpse of Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock at the end of last year’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, and nothing about Deadpool 3 has been confirmed beyond Reynolds and Levy’s attachment, so we’ll just have to wait and see.

No release date has been announced for Deadpool 3.

