The Big Picture Emma Corrin, known for their role as Princess Diana in The Crown, has been cast as a villain in Marvel and Disney's Deadpool 3.

Corrin is excited to play a villain and had been eager to try the role for some time.

Corrin admits to not being a big Marvel fan but was impressed by the complexity and intricacy of the comic-book world and feels lucky to be part of it.

The quotes used in this article were pulled from an interview conducted with Emma Corrin prior to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.

Emma Corrin has hit the big time now. After their breakthrough role as Princess Diana in Netflix's The Crown, the sky is the limit for Corrin, who has been cast as a villain in Marvel and Disney's wildly anticipated Deadpool 3, alongside the returning Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, with the latter reprising his role as Wolverine for the first time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Reynolds announced Corrin's addition to the cast in February after Corrin had received swathes of praise and accolades for their performance in The Crown, welcoming Corrin to the Deadpool family. Recently, Corrin spoke of their excitement at taking on the role of an antagonist, something they've been yearning to try for some time.

“I feel really excited to play a villain. I haven’t done that, and it’s an itch I want to scratch," admits Corrin. In an interview with Empire, conducted prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike previewing their performance in A Murder at the End of the World, Corrin spoke about joining the MCU. "I’d heard about the project but, classic Marvel, they couldn’t tell me anything about it. Absolutely nothing. Zilch. So I met him being like, ‘I don’t know what this is about.’

Corrin continued, admitting they were not actually a Marvel fan, having only seen a handful of the bigger releases, but was thrilled to jump aboard once they learned more about the comic-book world they would be inhabiting.

"Hands up, I’m not a Marvel person. I’ve watched Spider-Man and Black Panther. I was like, ‘Look, you’re gonna have to debrief me into this.’ It’s such an intricate world. There’s so much to it, it’s an absolute mind-f--k. All the language and the Easter eggs, and this person is related to that person who did this, and this person came back and this person’s dead… it’s amazing. I really understand why it means as much as it does to so many people. It’s a phenomenon, and I feel really lucky to be part of it. Especially Deadpool, because I love the fact that it’s self-aware, and critical of its own inner-workings.”

Deadpool X Disney

With Marvel Studios now at the helm, the upcoming Deadpool movie holds immense promise, given the impressive box-office performances of its predecessors. The previous two entries in the franchise amassed over $700 million each worldwide, a remarkable achievement for R-rated films.

Notably, this will mark the first Deadpool movie to debut under the Marvel Studios banner, following Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Studios in 2019. The merger opens up exciting possibilities for fans and industry experts, eager to witness the synergy of Deadpool's irreverent charm and the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Filming has currently stopped due to the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike taking place, and it's officially been confirmed that production will not resume until after the strike is over. Corrin stars alongside Reynolds and Jackman in Deadpool 3, which is supposed to release on May 3, 2024 — for the time being.

