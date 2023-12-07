The Big Picture Deadpool 3 will be set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, allowing Wade Wilson to interact with characters from the franchise and explore new realities.

Making fun of set leakers, star Ryan Reynolds shared fake images from the set of the film.

The movie will merge different chapters of the Marvel brand's history, with characters like Elektra returning from previous films to create an exciting and mysterious storyline.

After politely asking people to stop leaking information from the set of Deadpool 3, Ryan Reynolds is now making fun of the concept by sharing fake set photos on his social media accounts. The images include characters such as The Predator and Mickey Mouse, with a broken Quibi logo in the background. Because the production of the upcoming sequel is utilizing practical sets instead of digital ones, it's been easy for images to leak on the internet, spoiling some of the surprises meant to be seen on the big screen next summer.

Deadpool 3 will feature the return of Hugh Jackman in the role of Wolverine, after portraying the character in the X-Men film series. The actor wore the adamantium claws for two decades, and just when it looked like he would never get a chance of wearing the iconic yellow and blue costume on the big screen, the Deadpool sequel came in to save the day. The last time Jackman played Wolverine was in 2017's Logan, where the character got an emotional sendoff while taking care of X-23 (Dafne Keen).

The main difference between Deadpool 3 and its predecessors will be the fact that next year's sequel will be set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, while the character's previous appearances were a part of the Fox continuity of Marvel films. The new setting will give Wade Wilson the opportunity of interacting with characters from the franchise produced by Kevin Feige, as the heroes of the MCU continue to deal with the consequences of multiple realities crashing into each other. There's no telling which corner of the MCU Deadpool will end up in, as the merc with a mouth makes his debut in a new reality.

More Comeback Stories

Close

Hugh Jackman won't be the only person reprising their role from previous Marvel movies, with Deadpool 3 merging different chapters of the brand's history on the big screen. It's been previously reported that Jennifer Garner will be coming back as Elektra, the character she played in the 2003 Daredevil film and in her own spinoff. In addition to Garner, Morena Baccarin and Brianna Hildebrand will be reprising their roles from the previous Deadpool installments. The mystery behind multiple franchises being combined into a single movie will be revealed next summer, when Wade Wilson returns to the big screen for the first time in six years.

You can check out Ryan Reynolds' post below, before Deadpool 3 premieres in theaters on July 26, 2024: