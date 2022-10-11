Disney has made some significant changes to its release date schedule including pushing back some major titles for Marvel Studios. Earlier today, reports came out about pre-production being halted on Mahershala Ali-led Blade movie as the studio continues to look for a director after amicably splitting from Basamam Tariq, who remains an executive producer on the project. The project has now moved to September 6, 2024, pushed back from its November 3, 2023 date.

Ryan Reynolds’ untitled Deadpool 3 now has been pushed to November 8, 2024, release date against its originally set September 6, 2024, slot. The feature will be helmed by his long-time collaborator Shawn Levy and Reynolds has already announced the resurrection of Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine for the MCU, getting fans very hyped for the feature.

Further, the much anticipated Fantastic Four movie has been pushed back to February 14, 2025, four months back from its November 8, 2024 release date and the slot now occupied by Deadpool 3. WandaVision helmer Matt Shakman was announced to direct the feature during the D23 expo, however, other details about the project are being tightly kept under wraps. The domino effect of pushing the projects back has also affected the release of Multiverse Saga culminating project Avengers: Secret Wars, which will now premiere on May 1, 2026, from the originally set November 7, 2025 slot while Avengers: The Kang Dynasty remains on the docket for its original May 2, 2025 release.

It was previously reported that Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton has been tapped to helm The Kang Dynasty, the director is deep into the Marvel universe as he’s also helming Wonder Man series and the Shang-Chi sequel. As the name suggests the story will focus on Kang the Conqueror played by Jonathan Majors who previously debuted with Loki series as He Who Remains. The upcoming, Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly starring Antman and The Wasp: Quantumania will introduce him as another version of Kang and the story will continue in Kang Dynasty. Meanwhile, the related crossover event, Secret Wars is looking for a suitable director to helm what would be a dream come true event for fans. This gives both projects a year-long gap, against the previously announced break of just six months between the two.

You can check out Marvel Studios' D23 panel announcements below: