Although it's still well over a year off, anticipation is mounting for the return of Ryan Reynolds' Merc with a Mouth to the big screen with Deadpool 3. Ever since it was revealed that Hugh Jackman would be jacking up to play Wolverine one last time in the sequel film, the project has risen to the top of the list as one of the key Marvel films to watch out for over the next two years.

Production was previously slated to begin later this year and Collider is hearing that cameras begin rolling in London this Spring. We’ve learned that the majority of filming will take place across the pond, unlike the first two movies which were filmed in Vancouver. Previously director Shawn Levy told us filming would begin around May 1, but we didn’t know where.

Wade Wilson broke onto the scene with two of the most commercially successful R-rated superhero films in 2016 and 2018 respectively, endearing fans to the character's fourth-wall-breaking style of humor with more raunchy comedy than the typical superhero flick. This will be the first Marvel Studios outing for Deadpool, however, with MCU boss Kevin Feige set to produce, though Deadpool 3 is expected to stick close to the levels of violence and crassness that are standard for the franchise. Although details of the film, including how Wolverine could be back after his death in Logan, are slim, we can expect plenty of hilarious antics from Wolverine and Deadpool considering their mutual hatred for each other.

Regarding Wolverine's return, Jackman has previously hinted at a multiversal reason behind his sudden reappearance. That way, the timeline and impact of Logan can remain intact while still allowing him to mess around with Deadpool in the upcoming movie. Moreover, it fits in well with the MCU which has been exploring the multiverse aplenty with its recent installments.

There's apparently more to Jackman's involvement, however. In an interview with the French newspaper Le Parisien, the actor was asked about his reprisal of Wolverine and he responded:

"Yes, it will even be a double role. Ryan and I have been friends for twenty years, we have a lot of fun together. We're shooting this summer. That's why I'm so happy to be in Paris right now and to be able to enjoy French gastronomy. Because very soon, I will have to go on a strict diet to remake Wolverine's body: steamed chicken and broccoli!"

What this "dual role" means is anyone's guess.

What Else Do We Know About Deadpool 3?

After Tim Miller and David Leitch took the reins of the first two films, Shawn Levy will be in charge of Deadpool 3, bringing his experience from Stranger Things to the table. Levy has plenty of experience working with Reynolds, previously directing his Netflix original film The Adam Project as well as his video game blockbuster Free Guy. The two are going to see a lot of each other over the next several years between the MCU, a Free Guy sequel, and the recently announced musical comedy Boy Band which the two will produce together with Reynolds co-writing.

In addition to Reynolds and Jackman, Deadpool 3 already has a villain in mind with The Crown's Emma Corrin. The specifics of their character are also being kept under wraps, however. More casting announcements are expected to come out as the film moves closer to production. Jackman, in the meantime, is focusing on training to get his body in shape for Wolverine and whatever else his "double role" may entail.

Deadpool 3 is currently slated for November 8, 2024. In the meantime, check out our previous interview with Reynolds below.