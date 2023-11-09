The Big Picture Production on Deadpool 3 will resume early next year, allowing for a potential May or July 2024 release.

Production on Deadpool 3 will now resume following the end of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and SAG-AFTRA writers’ and actors’ strikes. According to an article by Deadline, production on the Shawn Levy-directed anti-hero film will continue early next year. The news comes as production on other anticipated films, including Gladiator 2 and Beetlejuice 2 is also set to continue.

Production on Deadpool 3 is set to resume as early as January, allowing the film to potentially keep its anticipated May release date. "We've shot half the movie. I've edited half the movie. We're dying to get back to work and get this movie out next year," Levy previously said of his wish to release the newest film, and now that has come true. Following the December holiday period, the latest installment in the Deadpool franchise starring Ryan Reynolds (as the titular character and Hugh Jackman (as Wolverine) will resume filming. After the WGA strike began in early May this year, the Marvel Studios/ Disney film was only 50% complete, with production stopping on July 14, 2023.

It is now likely fans will not have to wait long to see the film, with a potential May or July 2024 release. Just last week, Disney announced the premiere date has been pushed forward to May 4, 2024, despite Levy's fears that a continued strike would prove this impossible. "I wish I knew," Levy said when asked about the film's release, hoping for the first weekend of May. "I don't even know if we officially have [a release date]. I know we were gonna be May 3. Certainly, the actors' strike and the long pause in production have put that release date in true risk." According to Deadline, the ending of the SAG-AFTRA strike could now see this date kept, or potentially see the film pushed to a July 26, 2023 release, switching with the intended release of Julius Onah’s Captain America: Brave New World. This will still see the film released ahead of its original intended release date of September 6, 2024, and well ahead of a previous push-back date of November 8, 2024. Fans have already waited five years since Deadpool 2 was on screens, with the first film of the franchise released in early 2016.

Disney CEO Bob Iger Welcomes End of Strike

The end of the strike has been welcomed by Disney CEO Bob Iger, who believes it has helped alleviate the potential for further disruption to the 2024 theatrical release schedule, including its release of Deadpool 3. “Obviously, we’d like to try to preserve a summer of films. The entire industry is focused on that,” Iger told CNBC today prior to the AMPTP and SAG-AFTRA reaching its historic three-year deal. “We don’t have much time to do that.” Fortunately, writers and actors involved in the dispute were able to successfully negotiate better treatment, including protection against the use of AI and higher pay for their work, ending their months-long strike at 12.01am on November 9. Later, during the Hollywood premiere of Disney's animated filmWish when the strike came to a conclusion, he told Deadline, “I’m elated. It’s been, as you know, a long summer in this town and it’s an industry that really needs to get back to work and wants to get back to work. I’m gonna be one of those people that’s just cheering the return to production in this community.” Filmmakers were quick to support Iger’s statement, suggesting that the end of the strike will see the immediate continuation of production on films in order to meet a 2024 release date. “The desire for a juicy release date next year is unlike anything I’ve ever seen,” an unnamed filmmaker revealed. “It’s at the corporate mandate of priority.”

Other Films Resuming Production Post-Strike

Films much closer to completion than Deadpool 3 are also set to resume production as soon as possible. Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice 2, which is believed to have only two days left in the filming stage and is set for a September 6 release, and Ridley Scott’s Gladiator 2 (which is being filmed in the United Kingdom and Malta), will resume filming. Clint Eastwood’s Juror No. 2 (believed to have only twelve days left), Aziz Ansari’s Good Fortune (starring Keanu Reeves and Seth Rogan), and It Ends With US (starring Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni) are also set to resume in the near future, with an intended release date of February 9, 2024 for the latter based on Colleen Hoover’s best-selling novel of the same name.

A 2024 shoot is also set for several other movies, many of which have not set a release date in correlation to the strikes. Warner Bros’ Minecraft film, starring Jason Momoa, will begin filming next year with an anticipated release date of April 4, 2025, along with Disney’s Tron 3, New Line’s Mortal Kombat 2, Apple’s untitled F1 film featuring Brad Pitt, and Lionsgate’s thriller Sunflower. James Gunn’s DC feature Superman: Legacy (starring David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan) is set for a June 11, 2025 release, with filming intended to begin in March next year. According to GamesRadar, Kelly Marcel’s Venom 3, which was slated for a July release, has now been pushed back to a release date of November 8, 2024. One film that may not be continuing at this point, however, is Andy Muschietti’s Batman: The Brave and the Bold film. Muschietti is believed to be focusing on other projects currently, including the It prequel series, Welcome to Derry.

Deadpool 3 will be released in theatres on either May 4, 2023 or July 14, 2023. Deadpool and Deadpool 2 are available to stream on Disney+. Check out this update given earlier by Reynolds on the film:

