The Big Picture Filming for Deadpool 3 has officially concluded, with Ryan Reynolds announcing the news on Instagram.

Hugh Jackman will be joining Reynolds in the film, reprising his role as Wolverine/Logan from the X-Men series.

Other familiar faces returning to the franchise include Jennifer Garner, Morena Baccarin, and Brianna Hildebrand.

We're one step closer to seeing the return of Ryan Reynolds' Merc with the Mouth in Deadpool 3, as filming on the superhero sequel has now officially come to an end, after Reynolds announced the news on Instagram. Despite what felt like a neverending series of delays, shooting finally resumed on Deadpool 3 late last year and, although the production process has been somewhat marred by a constant stream of leaked set images — lamented publicly by Reynolds — filming has now thankfully concluded, with Reynolds making the announcement on his Instagram accompanied by a very in-character image.

Reynolds returns as Wade Wilson, the wisecracking, sarcastic mercenary who constantly breaks the fourth wall, while this time he's joined by Hugh Jackman, reprising his iconic role of Wolverine/Logan from the long-running X-Men series. Jackman last played the role of Wolverine in 2017's Academy Award-nominated Logan, but was tempted back into the fold by the prospect of working alongside Reynolds.

Filming on the movie began in May 2023 and, while it was disrupted slightly by the Writers' Guild of America strike, which meant Reynolds couldn't contribute to the script while it was ongoing, continued as normal. However, production was officially suspended on July 14 because of the SAG-AFTRA strike, as Levy questioned whether the film would meet its release date. Shooting finally resumed on November 23, with 35 days of principal photography left, after the film had pushed back its release date from May 3 to July 26, 2024.

Who Else is in 'Deadpool 3'?

Image via Marvel Studios

Hugh Jackman isn't the only actor returning to a familiar Marvel character in Deadpool 3, which intertwines various eras of the franchise's cinematic history. Reports have indicated that Jennifer Garner will reprise her role as Elektra, a character she portrayed in the 2003 Daredevil movie and its subsequent spinoff. Joining Garner are Morena Baccarin and Brianna Hildebrand, who will continue their roles from earlier Deadpool films, in the roles of Vanessa, Wade Wilson's fiancée, and Negasonic Teenage Warhead, a member of the X-Men.

Big names joining the film include Emma Corrin, who is appearing in a leading villain role, alongside Succession's Matthew Macfadyen, whose role is currently undisclosed. The intrigue of blending different movie franchises into one will be shown off to excited audiences this summer, marking Wade Wilson's comeback to theaters after a six-year hiatus.

Deadpool 3 will drop in theaters on July 26, 2024. Check out Reynolds' Instagram post below: