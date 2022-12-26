Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds successfully broke the internet back in September when they casually announced a return for Wolverine in Deadpool 3. The moment was particularly unexpected given that Jackman's clawed companion sang what was expected to be his final swan song in 2017's Logan. Whilst the duo have only given a few vague details on how Wolverine is alive after all, Jackman has compensated excited fans by providing an insight into his character's relationship with Reynold's Merc with the Mouth. It looks like their on-screen counterparts won't be quite as friendly as the pair are off-screen.

"How do I categorize it? Ten being really close, zero being the reality, we're zero, we're opposites, hate each other," Jackman said of his relationship with Reynolds on The Empire Film Podcast. "I'm just talking from my perspective, [Logan is] frustrated by him, wants to be a million miles away from him or wants to punch him in the head. Unfortunately, he can't be a million miles away from him in this movie, so I'm probably going to punch him in the head a lot."

Although Wolverine's return has been met with global excitement, there have been ample questions about how the X-Men character's revival aligns with his tragic death. It appears Marvel's handy infinite number of timelines is the key to explaining this. "It’s all because of this device they have in the Marvel world of moving around timelines," he told SiriusXM previously. "Now we can go back because, you know, it’s science. So, I don’t have to screw with the Logan timeline, which was important to me. And I think probably to the fans too.”

Image Via Fox

With over 17 years of playing Wolverine under his belt, Jackman won hearts for his portrayal of the deeply complex character. Although volatile and aggressive by nature, he was also synonymous with his stringent moral code. When probed on what we can expect of the character in the upcoming film, Jackman teased audiences would be greeted with an "angrier, grumpy" Logan. This is likely to lean well into Deadpool's signature dry wit and mildly offensive humor. It's that signature humor that has earned the film an R-rating, which is set to carry through to the third installment. Shawn Levy is set to sit at the directorial helm of the venture whilst Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who worked on the previous two Deadpool films, are expected to return to their roles. It might be a long wait until we finally see Wolverine's return but it looks like it's definitely going to be worth it.

Hugh Jackman returns to Wolverine in Deadpool 3 on November 8, 2024. You can watch our interview with Ryan Reynolds below.