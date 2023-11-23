The Big Picture Hugh Jackman teases his return as Wolverine in Deadpool 3 with a new selfie, signaling the resumption of filming after a 4-month hiatus due to the SAG-Strike.

Half of the movie has already been shot and edited, according to director Shawn Leavy.

Deadpool 3 will mark the character's entry into the MCU, allowing for more creative possibilities in the multiverse saga.

Deadpool fans — the wait is almost over! Hugh Jackman has gone public with his signature Wolverine beard with a new selfie, hinting at the resumption of filming for Deadpool 3 in a social media post. This post was captioned: “Sporting the chops can only mean one thing.” It was a clear reference that Jackman is heading back to set after 4 months away during the historic SAG-Strike. The production paused in July when the actors' union joined the WGA in a dual strike to negotiate for better wages and working conditions in the entertainment industry.

Deadpool 3 will star Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool and Jackman is reprising his role as Wolverine. The film was previously expected to be released in May 2024 but has now been pushed to July 26, 2024. Before the production resumed, Shawn Levy also previously mentioned that the movie was half done, saying:

“We've shot half the movie. I've edited half the movie. We're dying to get back to work and get this movie out next year.”

Given that filming commenced in May and continued until mid-July, covering a span of 2.5 months, and we know roughly half of the film was completed during this period, the remaining half of the film could wrap filming within the next few months. After that, the focus would shift to post-production and marketing activities to make that summer release date. Fans have been waiting for Deadpool’s third installment for five years, and hopefully, with the combined power of Reynolds and Jackman, the film will be well worth the wait.

Where Does ‘Deadpool 3’ Fit Into the MCU Timeline?

Deadpool and Deadpool 2, although spearheaded by Reynolds, exist outside the MCU. Deadpool 3, on the other hand, will mark the hero's first entry into the franchise's multiverse saga. This integration into the MCU was confirmed by director Levy, and it sets up Wade Wilson (Deadpool) for more adventures within the MCU. It’s unclear as to where exactly will this fit into the timeline. Though The Marvels end credits scene does hint at a possible explanation for how the two stories come together.

As the MCU undergoes creative changes and conversations emerge about bringing back the original Avengers, Deadpool's integration into the MCU presents various possibilities. This flexibility provides the creators with ample creative space, potentially even leveraging plot elements from Loki to further enhance the storyline.

In addition to Reynolds and Jackman, we’ll also see Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, Stefan Kapicic as Colossus, and Rob Delaney as Peter, among others. Deadpool 3 is slated to hit theaters on July 26, 2024. Check out the Instagram post of Hugh Jackman sporting the signature Wolverine beard below:

Deadpool 3 Wolverine joins the "merc with a mouth" in the third installment of the Deadpool film franchise. Release Date July 26, 2024 Director Shawn Levy Cast Ryan Reynolds, Matthew Macfadyen, Morena Baccarin, Hugh Jackman, Karan Soni, Rob Delaney Main Genre Superhero Genres Superhero, Action, Comedy, Sci-Fi Studio 20th Century Fox Writers Rob Liefeld, Fabian Nicieza, Paul Wernick, Wendy Molyneux, Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin

