Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds delivered one of the biggest mic drops in Marvel and movie history on Tuesday when they casually announced that the former would be reprising his role as X-Man Logan/Wolverine in the latter’s upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film Deadpool 3. But while fans are over the moon at the prospect of seeing Jackman in the part again, not to mention finally getting the Wolverine/Deadpool team-up that the prior Deadpool movies frequently teased, there are also mixed feelings about Jackman coming out of superhero retirement given how perfect a send-off the character received in 2017’s acclaimed Logan. Those concerns need to be taken seriously and a good way to alleviate them would actually be to expand Jackman’s MCU tenure by also having him appear in an Avengers movie or other Marvel property.

Logan's Resurrection

The most obvious issue about bringing the character back is that he died heroically in Logan. But this actually isn’t a huge issue given the current state of Marvel films. As Kevin Feige revealed at San Diego Comic-Con, the MCU’s fourth, fifth, and sixth phases make up what the company refers to as the “Multiverse Saga.” Even before that it had long been assumed that the concept of alternate realities would be involved in Deadpool 3 as a way to bring Wade Wilson into the MCU proper, after his first two films were set in the messy continuity of the 20th Century Fox X-Men franchise. Because of this, Logan’s inclusion can be explained by saying that the version Wade encounters is a different one than the variant seen in Logan the film. This would be especially easy to sell given that aforementioned messy continuity and the fact that Logan itself was particularly vague about which of the proceeding X-Men or Wolverine films, if any, were canon to its backstory.

Fans are more concerned that Jackman’s actual final appearance won’t be as emotionally satisfying, especially given the comedic tone of the Deadpool series. Deadpool 3 also already has a lot to deal with by folding the characters into the MCU as well as showing how an R-rated film and Wade’s self-aware, fourth-wall breaking antics can work within the confines of the franchise, not to mention simply delivering a satisfying threequel (something not especially common in Hollywood). Taking the pressure of giving Jackman another good swan song off of the film would likely ensure a better product.

Wolverine in the MCU

In addition to lightening Deadpool 3’s load, expanding Jackman’s MCU tenure could lead to a lot of exciting fan service. As much as many, including Reynolds, would like to forget it, Logan and Wade have interacted onscreen before, when the heavily maligned first version of the latter was introduced in 2009’s X-Men Origins: Wolverine. Although it seems almost certain that other MCU characters will be featured in Deadpool 3, it would still feel like a missed opportunity to limit Jackman’s arc in the franchise to the film, when there are so many other Marvel favorites fans would love to see his Logan interact with, especially given how well-connected the character is in the comics.

Before being moved into the X-Men franchise, Logan was introduced in The Incredible Hulk comic. While working as a superhuman agent for the Canadian government’s Department H program he was sent to neutralize Bruce Banner/the Hulk and his enemy the Wendigo. Although Logan and Bruce have since been on the same side more often than not they have had additional battles as have many of their offshoots and associated characters. Mark Ruffalo’s MCU Bruce is more plainly heroic than his comic counterpart at this point in his story but, as his appearance in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law emphasized, he does still have problems controlling his rage, which could potentially lead him to become a threat again in the future. Still, a fight between Logan and Bruce himself seems somewhat unlikely at this point, as does one between the former and Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany). But the Hulk mythos are having a resurgence in the MCU with She-Hulk reintroducing The Incredible Hulk villain Emil Blonsky/the Abomination (Tim Roth) and Captain America: New World Order set to do so with Samuel Sterns/the Leader (Tim Blake Nelson). Developing a rivalry between Logan and one of these two, or any other gamma-powered character that may be introduced soon, would be a fun way to adapt the comic book dynamic between the Hulk and the Wolverine and replace Bruce’s MCU rivalry with Thor (Chris Hemsworth), which has concluded.

Another MCU favorite Logan has a notable history with is Spider-Man. As arguably Marvel Comics’ most popular characters ever, Logan and Peter Parker have frequently teamed up. The contrast between Logan’s gruff, sometimes ruthless personality and tactics and Peter’s nerdiness and friendly neighborhood crime fighting style leads to memorable interactions that are both funny and emotionally impactful. Despite their differences the pair have great respect for each other and have become quite close over the years, and their partnership is one of the most significant in comics that has not been adapted to live-action yet. Tom Holland’s Peter is frequently paired with older heroes who act as mentors and doing so with Jackman’s Logan would certainly get fans excited, although the multiverse and their returns in Spider-Man: No Way Home mean it’s also possible Jackman could be paired with Tobey McGuire and or Andrew Garfield’s versions as well.

Of course, there’s an X-Men shaped elephant in the room that hasn’t been addressed yet. But it doesn’t necessarily seem likely that Jackman would be involved with the MCU’s version of the mutant team. First of all, while various individual mutants have been and soon will be introduced to the franchise the first actual MCU X-Men film, while inevitable, has not been formally announced yet, meaning it likely won’t arrive before the Multiverse Saga’s conclusion in 2025. As the return of Jackman’s Logan is almost certainly tied to the multiverse storyline his time in the franchise will likely be over before the film arrives, whether he’s involved with any projects after Deadpool 3 or not, which is probably for the best. The MCU X-Men will already have their work cut out for them distinguishing themselves from their Fox predecessors, especially if the team includes a recasted version of Logan. This would become even more difficult if they were appearing alongside the most popular character and actor from the old movies.

Logan in Secret Wars

That being said, reuniting Jackman with some of his old cast mates would be welcome, and is starting to feel increasingly likely. The Multiverse Saga has reintroduced various Marvel legacy characters and actors, including Jackman and Reynolds’ X-Men costars Evan Peters and Sir Patrick Stewart. Jackman’s return is arguably the most significant of these as he’s the most popular single pre-MCU live-action character. The fact that it is coming in a solo film suggests the franchise has something even bigger in mind for the Multiverse Saga’s final entry, 2025's Avengers: Secret Wars, with the most obvious choice being a full-blown team up between the MCU ensemble and the legacy characters. This could very well include multiple Fox characters coming back at once for the first full X-Men/Avengers crossover. Although viewers sometimes complained that Jackman’s character received so much attention in the Fox movies that others were pushed into the background, it would still feel wrong for this kind of event to happen without him given his importance to the franchise and the superhero genre in general.

Secret Wars also feels like a more natural choice for Jackman’s second final film for other reasons. Although his inclusion in a Hulk project or Spider-Man movie would make sense given the comics’ history including him in an Avengers movie would allow him to potentially interact with those characters as well as many others and a role in Secret Wars in particular would be the biggest way to honor the character’s legacy. Logan gave the character a smaller-scale exit that drew its strength from its intimacy. Secret Wars can succeed through the opposite method, letting Jackman go out in a blaze of glory on the grandest possible canvas to match his larger than life impact, similar to how Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man did in Avengers: Endgame.