While fans were thrilled with the news that Hugh Jackman is returning to his signature role of Logan/Wolverine in Deadpool 3, alongside Ryan Reynolds, there was some concern and skepticism amongst fans - with good reason - that the film might end up diluting the emotional weight of the conclusion to what was meant to be Jackman's final outing as the character, in 2017's Logan. The Oscar-nominated film saw Jackman and Patrick Stewart (as Professor X) return to their roles in a future-set film where Logan's powers of healing have begun to slow down, and find him sacrificing himself to save Laura (Dafne Keen), who was created from Logan's own DNA. The emotional climax of the film was heartbreaking but a fitting end to the character.

Now, however, Jackman has revealed more on the device that has been employed to allow him to return to the character, and it seems as if it's leading to a number of things - bringing Deadpool within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and another film that will involve the key to the next two phases of Marvel - the Multiverse.

Speaking with SiriusXM, he said, "It’s all because of this device they have in the Marvel world of moving around timelines. Now we can go back because, you know, it’s science. So, I don’t have to screw with the Logan timeline, which was important to me. And I think probably to the fans too.” His co-star Reynolds, back in September, suggest something similar when taking to Twitter on the matter. “Logan takes place in 2029. Totally separate thing. Logan died in Logan. Not touching that.”

Image Via 20th Century Fox

The director of that film, James Mangold - director of the upcoming Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny - has zero concerns about the impact of his film being affected, either. “Oh my gosh! Everybody chill,” Mangold wrote on Twitter. “Just kidding! I’m all good! Logan will always be there. Multiverse or prequel, time warp or wormhole, canon or non-canon or even without a rationale, I cannot wait to see what madness my dear friends Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman cook up!”

Jackman previously spoke of his excitement on returning to the role, suggesting that his time spent with the character has made him better at it, and could get more from himself as a result: “Is that arrogance of age or something? Wolverine’s a tortured character — more tortured than me. But I always get the feeling of him being comfortable in his own skin. And I feel more comfortable in my own skin now, even though it’s messier.”

Deadpool 3 is set to begin production in May 2023, and is scheduled to open in theaters on November 8, 2024. In the meantime, check out our interview with Reynolds about Deadpool 3 below.