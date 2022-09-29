Ryan Reynolds surprised everybody earlier this week when he revealed in a video that Hugh Jackman will return as Wolverine in the upcoming Deadpool 3. Reynolds and Jackman, who’ve playfully allowed their on-screen chemistry to spill onto social media, partnered up for a follow-up video in which they attempted to answer a couple of burning questions, the most pertinent of which was how in the world are they going to bring Wolverine back from the dead.

The character was killed off in the Academy Award-nominated 2017 film Logan, which was designed to function as Jackman’s final appearance as Wolverine, 17 years after he first played the role. In the video, Jackman and Reynolds assured fans that Logan exists in a separate timeline from Deadpool 3, which marks both characters’ debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But just as they were about to reveal more details, the background music kicked in and drowned out everything they were saying.

But now, content creator Jomboy has attempted to lip-read what Jackman and Reynolds said about Deadpool 3, and it turns out that they took care to not reveal too much. “I don’t think I got everything perfect, but I got the gist of it pretty good,” Jomboy says at the beginning of his video.

According to Jomboy, who has done this thousands of times before, Reynolds and Jackman described action scenes using the most generic terms. “I’m chasing him all over the place, and we’re going through stuff, and all these different places…” Reynolds apparently says in the video, as Jackman talks over him, “And we’re going to have this massive, massive, huge explosion.” They also mimic hacking and slashing each other with swords and adamantium claws. But one offhand remark by Jackman towards the end of the video is worth noting. “We’re in our prime; it’s true, our prime,” he says, indicating that this might be the first time in many years that we'll see Wolverine at the top of his game. Provided, of course, that Jackman wasn’t talking nonsense, and that Jomboy’s lip-reading is accurate.

Netflix had previously used a similar marketing tactic for Mike Flanagan's limited series Midnight Mass, and the director recently revealed on Twitter that he actually narrated major plot points of the show while recording the promotional video, thereby spoiling it for "everyone in the room." He joked, "I coulda just read a grocery list, don’t know why I went all in on authenticity for this."

Announcing Jackman’s return in his original video, Reynolds said that he’d spent a long time trying to come up with the best version of Deadpool 3 that he could; one that would be deserving of a place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But he’d failed. He did, however, have one bright idea. Just then, Jackman walked across the frame behind him, and Reynolds asked, “Hey, Hugh, want to play Wolverine one more time?” Jackman replied without looking up, “Yeah, sure, Ryan.”

Shawn Levy was previously announced as the director of Deadpool 3. The filmmaker has worked with Reynolds on Free Guy and The Adam Project, and with Jackman on the underrated Real Steel. The first Deadpool film was directed by Tim Miller, and became a surprise blockbuster with over $782 million at the worldwide box office; the second film was directed by David Leitch and made $785 million worldwide.

Reynolds’ original video ended with a tease of the film’s logo — the Deadpool symbol with three claw marks scratched across it — and by revealing the release date: September 6, 2024. You can watch Jomboy’s video here, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.