It looks like Hugh Jackman is looking forward to bringing out the claws once again. The actor shared some photos on his Twitter account just how much food he has to eat in order to prepare for his reprisal of the role of Wolverine in the upcoming Deadpool 3. Jackman played Wolverine for the first time in the 2000 X-Men film, where he met Professor Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart). The Professsor wanted Logan to join the mutant team, so they could defeat the evil Magneto (Ian McKellen) by joining forces together. Through their unique sets of powers, they are able to defeat the leader of the Brotherhood of Mutants, saving the day in a Marvel Universe before Iron Man.

Jackman will return as Wolverine but, this time, he'll be a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as he'll be joining Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) in the merc with a mouth's third movie. The project, which is about to start production in Europe, will be of mutliversal proportions, with Hugh Jackman teasing that he'll play multiple role this time around. After all, it can't be the Multiverse Saga if you don't have multiple versions of a character fighting each other, and it's starting to look like Deadpool 3 will be no exception. As usual for Marvel, the plot for the upcoming film is currently kept under wraps.

The actor had previously teased that he would have to prepare for around half-a-year to be in the best shape he could when cameras started rolling on the third Deadpool adventure. Sharing images of what he eats while he trains and images of himself working out and building muscles are some of the ways in which Jackman has shared his journey back to playing Logan with his fans. Hugh Jackman's version of the character has founded an impressive fan base for himself over the years, given how he's been clawing his way around in the role for more than two decades. It's easy to understand why there's excitement for him to return next year.

Image via 20th Century Fox

Logan's Last Appearance Was in 2017

The last time Hugh Jackman played Wolverine was James Mangold's 2017 drama, Logan. The film was a wide departure from common superhero movies, focusing on the titular character and what his mindset was like during the final days of his life. Character pieces aren't common when the storytelling is focused on building out shared universes, so the slow-paced portrait of Wolverine gained an extremely positive reaction from fans and critics alike, and it was even nominated for an Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay. It will be seen if Jackman's return as Wolverine will live up to his former departure, when Deadpool 3 hits theaters on November 8, 2024.

