Shawn Levy has shared the first official look at Hugh Jackman reprising his role as Wolverine in a brand-new image straight from the set of Deadpool 3. The sequel will mark the first instance of the actor reprising the iconic Marvel role since the release of James Mangold's Logan back in 2017. Ryan Reynolds will be back playing the vigilante that can't take anything seriously, in an adventure that promises the big amounts of action and humor the character is known for. Jackman can be seen wearing the yellow costume Logan has worn in the comics for decades, even if the outfit has never been seen in a live-action film.

Through his official Instagram account, the filmmaker shared with viewers his excitement for reuniting Jackman and Reynolds on the big screen, after years of the actors teasing a possible collaboration. While the plot of the upcoming Deadpool movie is being safely stored in a vault inside Kevin Feige's office, it might have to deal with different Earths due to the fact that Jackman's Wolverine hasn't been introduced as a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With recent events establishing that anything can happen within the multiverse, the fact that Logan is back can't come as much as a surprise.

While Wolverine coming back to show his claws in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the first time can be exciting for viewers, the fact that Jennifer Garner is returning to play Elektra for the first time in twenty years has been the most surprising announcement regarding the third Deadpool movie so far. The role was introduced in Daredevil, where Ben Affleck suited up as Matt Murdock to protect the innocent people of New York City from enemies that were too big for them to handle on their own. It's unclear if Affleck will reprise his role in next summer's film, or if Garner will be the only cast member reprising her role.

The Future of the MCU

Ever since Spider-Man: No Way Home showed the characters of the Marvel Cinematic Universe messing with the laws of the multiverse, the saga has focused on showing the consequences traveling through multiple dimensions has on the fabric of reality. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness continued the trend, and while other projects from Kevin Feige's successful project will also deal with multiple timelines, it appears that everything is leading up to Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, the next crossover set to reunite Earth's mightiest heroes for their biggest adventure yet.

