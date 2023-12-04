This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Deadpool 3 is blowing everyone’s mind and rightfully so. The only Marvel Cinematic Universe movie that’s coming out next year not only has Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman headlining it, but many more surprises that are slowly surfacing. We now have our first look at Wade Wilson and Dogpool courtesy of Dogpool's Instagram account and it's adorable.

The image is a shot from the movie and is aptly captioned “Looks like avocado. Tastes like dog shit,” as we see Dogpool licking Wade Wilson’s face while he’s speaking to someone, out of frame, and for now fans can only imagine the jokes that are going to follow this situation. Our furry friend playing Dogpool is named Peggy and for a while has been teasing her Deadpool 3 role with Reynolds also sharing her pictures in the past. Now, the new picture confirms the dynamic duo will share the screen. The new image comes shortly after the feature resumed production after the lengthy Hollywood strikes.

The Team Behind ‘Deadpool 3’

Image Via Ryan Reynolds/Twitter

Deadpool’s first venture under the MCU banner is helmed by Shawn Levy, who frequently collaborates with Reynolds. The duo shares the writing credit with Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells. Given Deadpool’s raunchy reputation, this team isn’t going to pull any punches as our favorite Merc with a Mouth returns after more than 5 years away. With the doors of the multiverse open in the MCU, Deadpool 3 is teased as a multiverse story so it's entirely possible any number of characters from various universes could pop up in the sequel.

Check out the new image below: