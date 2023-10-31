The Big Picture Logan, the 2017 film featuring Hugh Jackman as the Wolverine, is highly respected and loved by the team behind Deadpool 3.

Deadpool 3 will respect and consider Logan as canon, indicating a deep reverence for the movie and its events.

The release date for Deadpool 3 is uncertain due to production delays caused by the actors' strike, but the team is eager to finish and release it next year.

When Logan was released in 2017, the film was deemed as one of the pinnacles of comic book filmmaking, a beautifully moving portrayal of aging, grief and decay with a masterful leading performance by Hugh Jackman as the titular character, the Wolverine of the X-Men. The film was even nominated for an Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay, such was the admiration for the way it was constructed.

When it was announced last year that Jackman would be returning to play Logan in Deadpool 3 alongside his old buddy, Ryan Reynolds, there was understandably concern about the Aussie star's return potentially diluting the effectiveness of what was a tremendously moving farewell to an iconic character. Now, though, Deadpool 3's director Shawn Levy has sought to allay fears fans may have.

Speaking exclusively with BroBible, Levy explained the deep reverence and admiration the team behind Deadpool 3 has for the James Mangold-helmed movie, and that they would respect it fully, adding that the film is canon and would remain so. Just how it remains canon is something of a secret and, we suspect, key to the entire plot of the movie.

“I have always said that I can’t wait for Deadpool 3 to come out because all I want to do is give interviews alongside Ryan where we talk about our reverence for the movie Logan. Logan is canon. We love Logan. That happened. I want the world to know, as the producer and director, all of us share a deep love and respect for Logan, every aspect of how it’s crafted, and all the events that take place.”

When is 'Deadpool 3' Coming Out?

Deadpool 3 is currently scheduled to be released on May 3, 2024, but Levy has cast doubt on the probability of the film meeting that particular release date.

"I wish I knew. I don't even know if we officially have [a release date]. I know we were gonna be May 3," said Levy. "Certainly, the actors' strike and the long pause in production have put that release date in true risk. We've shot half the movie. I've edited half the movie. We're dying to get back to work and get this movie out next year."

In addition to Reynolds and Jackman, Deadpool 3 is set to star Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Brianna Hildebrand, Jennifer Garner, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Stefan Kapičić, Rob Delaney, and Matthew Macfadyen.