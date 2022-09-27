Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are already building hype for Deadpool 3, with Jackman now set to reprise his role as Wolverine. It'll be the first time he's taken on the role after he seemingly laid down his claws for good in 2017 with Logan. With it being such a special and surprising casting, the creative team behind the film has made the most of it, releasing a logo for the film that hypes up his true final stint as Logan Howlett opposite Reynolds' Merc with a Mouth. The pair will be seen together in the film two years from now on September 6, 2024.

The new logo simply but effectively combines the trademark Deadpool logo with Wolverine's iconic claws in one hype-inducing image. Instead of a number or tally marks, there are simply three claw slashes tearing through the logo, indicating that Wade Wilson will cross over with the leader of the X-Men on screen. The image was shown off in the big reveal video where Whitney Houston's "I Will Always Love You" plays in the background with "You" changed to "Hugh" for the occasion.

It's a massive moment for Wolverine fans to see Jackman return to the role. Ever since his first appearance as Logan in the original X-Men film, he's been synonymous with the character and a prime example of perfect casting. Not including cameos, he'd play Wolverine for eight different films and even earned a bit of award buzz for both his first and last appearance as the character. Despite his excellent portrayal of the character and fans' desires, however, he'd never fully made it into the Deadpool films or the MCU for that matter. This film will welcome both him and Reynolds into the fold, even if only for a single film before retiring from his days as X-Men leader once more.

RELATED: Shawn Levy Clarifies His 'Stranger Things'/'Deadpool' Crossover Comment Was a Joke

It'll also be a point of redemption for the Wolverine, Deadpool on-screen dynamic after the Merc with a Mouth's portrayal in X-Men Origins: Wolverine. Jackman and Reynolds got to share the screen as Logan and Wade, though that version of Deadpool is best left forgotten. Reynolds has since saved the character's film presence between the two films starring Wade Wilson, but this third film is now a chance for fans to see the two actors at the height of their powers and with a portrayal more befitting the comedic superhero.

Joining Jackman and Reynolds in the long-awaited sequel will be Leslie Uggams, though the rest of the cast is still unknown. Reynolds will also re-team with director Shawn Levy, who helmed Free Guy and The Adam Project. Writing the film, meanwhile, are Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick.

Deadpool 3 will premiere on September 6, 2024. Check out the big reveal video from Reynolds below.