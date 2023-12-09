The Big Picture Morena Baccarin confirms her return as Vanessa in Deadpool 3 and hints at a different side to her character.

Morena Baccarin's Vanessa Carlysle has been a pivotal part of the Deadpool series so far, playing a crucial role in the transformation of Ryan Reynolds' Wade Wilson into Deadpool. There was significant uproar initially when it was revealed that Vanessa was being killed off early in Deadpool 2 in a fairly flagrant act of fridging, before being brought back in the post-credits scene of the movie thanks to some timey-wimey shenanigans courtesy of Josh Brolin's Cable. Now, it's official: Vanessa will be returning to Deadpool 3, and Baccarin is hinting that fans might see a different side to Vanessa than they've seen so far in the series.

It had been reported back in April that Baccarin was joining the cast of Deadpool 3, although — as with many casting rumours around the film — this was never actually confirmed by Marvel Studios themselves. A key example would be the speculated casting of Jennifer Garner in her role of Elektra which she first took on in 2002's Daredevil. However, Garner played coy on this when speaking with Collider's Steve Weintraub. Baccarin, however, has chosen a different path and happily spoke of her return to the franchise.

When asked by Josh Wilding of ComicBookMovie.com if her plan to return as Vanessa had "worked out", Baccarin confirmed it had, while also teasing she felt it was absolutely time for Vanessa to be suiting up as the mutant superhero Copycat, but did add that she was competing with "a very large universe".

"I finished my shooting days on it already, I think filming is back on again after the strike, and I think it's going to be quite good! I think fans are in for a fun surprise."

Who is Copycat in the Marvel Universe?

Copycat is a shapeshifter with the ability to mimic the appearance and powers of other mutants. She has played a significant role in the Deadpool comic book series, and first appeared in the "New Mutants" run in 1991. Within the context of Deadpool, Vanessa Carlysle and Wade Wilson share a romantic history, just as in the film series.

The arrival of mutants into the Marvel Cinematic Universe is imminent, following the first hints of it at the end of Ms. Marvel. This was quickly followed up by the appearance of Kelsey Grammer's Hank McCoy in the post-credits sting of The Marvels, while Deadpool 3 is set to feature the return of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. Deadpool 3 is set to premiere in theaters on July 26, 2024, and the first two movies are currently streaming on Disney+. Watch the full interview below:

