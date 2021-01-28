Before Disney bought Fox, the sequel was going to be a team-up with Deadpool and Logan.

There’s never a bad time to raise awareness for mental health. Especially right now. We’re approaching the 1-year mark since this terrible pandemic rocked the world, and many, many people have been locked up inside their homes this entire time. It’s a genuinely traumatizing thing, and no one should feel bad about feeling like they need to reach out for help. The first step towards getting better is talking about it – openly and honestly – and one Ryan Reynolds took to Twitter to get the conversation going with a heck of a conversation-starter.

In a tweet stressing the importance of having an open, honest, and healthy discussion about mental health, Reynolds included some news about the original version of Deadpool 3 as further enticement for folks to spread the word. Indeed, the actor and writer revealed that before Disney bought Fox, Deadpool 3 was going to be a road trip movie with Deadpool and Logan, “Rashomon style.”

That sounds… pretty darn amazing. One might ask how Hugh Jackman could have returned as Logan, but A. This is Deadpool, all bets are off and B. The sequel could have easily been a prequel set before the events of Logan, envisioning a long road trip between the two superhero characters. The addition of the Rashomon mention seems to suggest the story would have between told from Deadpool and Logan’s two separate viewpoints, as it would have maybe underlined the fact that these two characters had two very different experiences on this road trip and didn’t exactly agree on the details.

That version of Deadpool 3 is now defunct, as the new iteration of the sequel will mark Reynolds’ introduction into the Marvel Cinematic Universe and is being written by sisters Lizzie Molyneux-Loeglin and Wendy Molyneux. But before the acquisition, Fox was deep in development on Deadpool 3. In fact, back when David Leitch was hired to direct Deadpool 2, it was reported that Fox was already on the lookout for a director for Deadpool 3.

The pairing of Reynolds and Jackman was a no-brainer, as the two have had a friendly rivalry over the years and co-starred in the ill-advised X-Men Origins: Wolverine back before Reynolds got to fully realize the Deadpool character.

It’s a shame we’ll never get to see this version of Deadpool 3, but I’m certainly excited to see how the character fits into the established Marvel Cinematic Universe.

You can see and share Reynolds’ tweet below. And seriously, heed his words: if you don’t feel right, say something.

