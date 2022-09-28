Deadpool, AKA Wade Wilson, AKA the Merc with a Mouth, first made his debut in the much-maligned X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009). Pretty much the only thing people liked from that was Ryan Reynolds was a perfect fit for the character, but they just wanted to see him don that glorious red suit and enact some of that fourth-wall-breaking humor that he's so well-known for in the comics. Seven years later, we finally got that with the first Deadpool film in 2016, followed by Deadpool 2 two years later in 2018. Both films are among the highest-grossing R-rated films of all time, only being beaten by Joker (2019). With that R rating, you can imagine that the Deadpool films brought with them a foul-mouthed, raunchy sense of humor, which was totally okay for a self-aware superhero satire.

Not long after that though, the competition between 20th Century Fox (who had the rights to the X-Men characters) and Marvel's parent company, Disney, reached its conclusion as the House of Mouse bought 20th Century and all of its assets in 2019. This meant something of an unceremonious end to the studio's X-Men franchise, with X-Men: Dark Pheonix (2019) and The New Mutants (2020) not getting much in the way of fanfare. While that might have been disappointing for some, Disney's massive purchase also means that characters from the X-Men series are now fair game to be in the MCU, and it's already happened with Evan Peters's appearance in Wandavision (2021) as Quicksilver (even if it was sort of an inside joke) and then with Patrick Stewart's return as Charles Xavier in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022).

The appearances of stars and characters from past continuities and other universes are no longer that much of a surprise in the current Multiverse Saga that is taking place in the MCU. Yet, when Ryan Reynolds posted an update for the long-awaited Deadpool 3 on his YouTube Channel, he dropped an absolute bombshell announcement that a certain clawed hero would be making a shocking return. To find out everything we know so far about Deadpool's entrance into the MCU (as well as the grumpy friend he's bringing with him), read below to find out.

Is There a Trailer For Deadpool 3?

Not yet, as filming for the threequel isn't expected to begin until next year in 2023. That said, as we mentioned above, Ryan Reynolds did give us an update via his YouTube channel that you can watch here.

The update starts with Reynolds going through some daily tasks like working on the computer and working out, and during some of them, he appears to be wearing a version of the Deadpool suit that is decently reminiscent of the character's black and gray X-Force suit from the comics, which is one of his most popular looks outside his standard suit. After pouring some of his branded Aviation gin into a Deadpool mug, Reynolds then says that he doesn't really have any ideas for the new movie...that is, except for one thing. Right on cue, Hugh Jackman himself walks behind Reynolds as if nothing's going on. Reynolds then asks, "Hey Hugh, you wanna play Wolverine one more time?" Hugh says yes, and "I Will Always Love You" by Whitney Houston starts playing. The incredible tease ends with the tagline "Coming Hughn" and a poster featuring the Deadpool logo with a big ole' Wolverine slash through it.

When and Where Is Deadpool 3 Premiering?

With Reynolds's massive announcement, we also got confirmation that Deadpool 3 will be swearing its way into theaters just under two years from now on September 6, 2024. Given the box office success of the first two movies, Deadpool 3 will more than likely be a theatrical release, with a streaming release on Disney+ and/or Hulu most likely to come roughly a month and a half after release.

Does Deadpool 3 Take place in the MCU?

Yes, Deadpool 3 is being considered as a Marvel Studios production, and the head of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige has confirmed that this will be a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Now, this doesn't necessarily mean that the entire film will take place in the MCU. That seems to be the likely conclusion, but we have to remember that the current Multiverse Saga has already brought in characters from both the Sam Raimi and Marc Webb Spider-Man films in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Deadpool 3 could be a similar situation where we see characters from the 20th Century timelines crossover with the MCU timeline, but only time will tell as plot details are currently a mystery.

Will Deadpool 3 Be Rated R?

Image via 20th Century Studios

Both former CEO of the Walt Disney Company Bob Iger and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige have stated on record that the third Deadpool film will stay true to the prior films and retain an R-rating, meaning that heavier violence and harsher language are seemingly on the table. Should these promises be upheld, this would prime Deadpool 3 as the first MCU film to get a 17 or older rating, unless the upcoming Blade (2023) film starring Mahershala Ali is also going to be R-rated like the older Blade films.

Are the Previous Deadpool and X-Men Films Available to Stream?

Yes, both of the Deadpool movies and every film in 20th Century's X-Men franchise are available for streaming on Disney+. Deadpool 1, Deadpool 2, and Logan (2017) made their way onto Disney+ earlier this year, making them among the first R-rated films to make their way on the predominantly family-friendly platform.

Who Is Making Deadpool 3?

The Deadpool series has gone through a number of directors, first with Tim Miller (Terminator: Dark Fate) and then David Leitch (Bullet Train) for the sequel, and now another new name will take on the franchise. Deadpool 3's director Shawn Levy, recently acclaimed for his work on Stranger Things (2016-2022), has previously worked with Ryan Reynolds on the video-game satire Free Guy (2021) and the time travel family movie The Adam Project (2022).

Also joining the crew are Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin (Bob's Burgers), who will be joining as writers on the movie, with Reynolds himself also credited with co-writing. Other writers on the movie include Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who also wrote the first two films in the series.

Who Is Starring in Deadpool 3?

Image via 20th Century Fox

Even though Deadpool will be making the jump to the MCU, Ryan Reynolds will still be playing the title character, and he'll certainly be making wisecracks about changing universes with his signature fourth-wall-breaking. Then of course there's Hugh Jackman, playing Wolverine for what will be the tenth and possibly the final time (though the more multiversal characters we see, the better the odds we'll get a massive fight scene with all of them in Secret Wars).

The last confirmed cast member is another favorite from the Deadpool films, Wade's roommate and best friend, Blind Al, played once again by the legendary Leslie Uggams. There's been no word just yet on if we'll see other returning favorites like Josh Brolin as Cable or Zazie Beetz as Domino, but chances are we'll see more than a few familiar faces joining Reynolds and Jackman in what's arguably the most exciting Marvel movie on the horizon right now.

Where Did We Last See Deadpool and Wolverine?

The canon for X-Men continuity is notoriously inconsistent, but we'll do our best to summarize Deadpool and Wolverine's stories so far. Though he first appeared in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, Wade Wilson made his first proper Deadpool appearance in the 2016 film, where he was a sarcastic mercenary dying of terminal cancer. He was then approached by a shadowy organization that promised to not only cure Wade but even enhance him. They did this by granting him a rapid healing factor that essentially made him immortal, but at the cost of horribly disfiguring him and making him too afraid to face his beloved Vanessa (Morena Baccarin). What follows is a blood-fueled rampage filled with fourth-wall-breaking humor and incalculable mayhem and destruction, which is exactly what fans of the comics wanted to see.

Image via 20th Century Studios

In Deadpool 2, Vanessa is shockingly killed off early on in the film, once again pushing Wade into a deep depression. Colossus (Stefan Kapicic) of the X-Men offers Wade a second chance and Deadpool ends up becoming a surrogate father figure to an abused teen mutant named Russell (Julian Dennison). He's at first protecting Russell from a vengeful time traveler named Cable (Josh Brolin), but they ultimately find an amicable solution. We last saw Deadpool using Cable's time-traveling device to save Vanessa and even kill Ryan Reynolds himself before he accepts the job for Green Lantern (2011). His lack of respect for traveling through time could very well be the thread that connects Deadpool to the MCU, given we know the concepts of time travel and the multiverse are connected. Perhaps Deadpool was even one of the many that were arrested by the TVA from Loki.

As for Hugh Jackman's Wolverine, his story is a bit more extensive, as he's been with the X-Men almost since day one with the original 2000 film. Preferring the name Logan, the grumpy mutant was introduced roaming the world without a purpose before he stumbled upon Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters, where he found meaning in being both a hero and a teacher to a new generation of mutants. He even fell in love with Jean Grey (Famke Janssen), but he was unfortunately never able to find a quiet life and settle down.

The apparent last hurrah for the Wolverine was Logan, set years into the future where the X-Men are all but killed off except for Logan and Charles Xavier. More broken than ever before, Logan ultimately helps Laura (Dafne Keen), a young clone of himself and his surrogate daughter, as she flees from a band of mutant hunters. In the end, despite living for several centuries, time catches up with Logan, and he sacrifices himself to save Laura. Logan has often been regarded as a more self-contained narrative rather than a part of a wider storyline, so we'll likely see a pre-Logan version of the character for this unexpected but welcome return.