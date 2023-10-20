The Big Picture Deadpool 3 release date remains uncertain, potentially impacting 2024 tentpoles and possibly making room for Captain America: Brave New World.

Stars like George Clooney and Scarlett Johansson proposed an end to the SAG-AFTRA strike, but their offers may not address the guild's core concerns.

New featurette of The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes offers a glimpse into the prequel, showcasing new locations, characters, and original music.

In today’s episode, Perri Nemiroff and Steve Weintraub start off with uncertain updates regarding the release date for Deadpool 3. Does this shift indicate a massive setback for 2024 tentpoles? Will Captain America: Brave New World be taking its slot in theaters? Get all the details straight from Perri and Steve by watching the episode in the video at the top of this article, or you can listen to it in podcast form below.

In addition to director Shawn Levy’s comments to The Wrap on the possible delay, they also discuss the recent proposal made by stars like George Clooney, Scarlett Johansson, Emma Stone, Tyler Perry, and others to attempt to bring the SAG-AFTRA strike to an end, as reported by Deadline. The proposal was made in the hopes that leadership would be willing to renegotiate, but the offers made held little to no bearing on the guild’s current contract. The key elements of this proposal, according to Variety—dues increase and residuals restructuring—appear to sidestep the issues SAG-AFTRA is fighting for. Does this move affect the guild's solidarity?

Finally, Perri and Steve share their thoughts on the new featurette of Francis Lawrence’s prequel, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. The nearly five-minute clip first played ahead of the re-release of The Hunger Games in theaters and shows brand-new interiors and exteriors of Panem, Lawrence’s comments on production, and the original music. It also gives new looks at Peter Dinklage and Viola Davis’ characters, as well as Rachel Zegler’s Lucy Gray Baird, Tom Blyth’s Coriolanus Snow, and Hunter Schafer’s Tigris Snow. Check out today's episode of Collider Dailies at the top of this article or listen to Steve and Perri's conversation in the podcast below:

