Deadpool 3 is delayed officially. The decision comes as Disney shuffles its release slate in the wake of the SAG-AFTRA strike ending. The movie has moved up from its May 3, 2024, release date and is now set to hit theaters on July 26, 2024. The highly anticipated feature not only marks Ryan Reynolds’ first Deadpool outing under the MCU banner but also the return of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. As fans have been expecting delays the move will not dampen their spirits.

Production halted on the feature on July 14, 2023, when SAG-AFTRA joined the WGA for a historic joint strike, at which point it was halfway done. Filming is expected to resume soon on the Shawn Levy-helmed feature. Deadpool 3 is just one movie Marvel fans are looking forward to in the coming year, with Levy behind the camera, Reynolds’ R-rated humor, and the return of Wolverine, the movie has all the right ingredients for a summer blockbuster and a plot line that might impact the larger MCU-leading up to Avengers: Secret Wars.

‘Deadpool 3’ Is Expected to Be a Multiversal Ride

The movie is expected to be a multiversal saga as we know that Wolverine will come from a different universe and this is the first Deadpool movie in the MCU. Reynolds and Levy share the writing credits with Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick and, Zeb Wells — certainly, they will not pull their punches as this will also be the MCU's first R-rated feature. Given that Spider-Man: No Way Home already brought characters from other universes, Deadpool 3 seems to follow the trope getting fans hyped up with the anticipation of various X-Men, but only time will tell how it shapes up given plot details are being kept tightly under wraps.

In addition to Reynolds and Jackman, the movie brings back many familiar faces along with some new ones returning stars include Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Jennifer Garner as Elektra, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as the voice of Colossus, Rob Delaney as Peter, with Emma Corrin, and Matthew Macfadyen in undisclosed roles. Deadpool 3 now releases on July 26, 2024. You can learn more details about the movie here.