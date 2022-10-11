The entire Marvel calendar is feeling a push today, on the heels of the 'Blade' news which saw the film put on hold.

According to THR, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's Deadpool 3 return has received a new release date, pushing their highly anticipated return to November 8, 2024. The entire MCU calendar is feeling the push today, as a number of films have received new release dates in the wake of reports that cited that Blade has been put on hold as the studio searches for a new director. The Fantastic Four reboot has been pushed to 2025 from its November 2024 release date, with Avengers: Secret Wars moving from November 2025 to May 2026.

This story is still updating.

Image Via Ryan Reynolds/Twitter

