Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds has caused a Marvel-sized meltdown after he announced a release date for Deadpool 3, the third installment of his widely-adored comedic anti-hero tale. It's official, the most outrageous Marvel hero to grace screens will be returning for more mildly offensive humor on September 6, 2024.

Reynolds delivered this news in his superhero counterpart's signature dry satire style. In an announcement video shared on Twitter, Reynolds said: "Hey everyone. We’re extremely sad to have missed D23, but we’ve been working very hard on the next Deadpool film for a good long while now. I’ve had to really search my soul on this one. His first appearance in the MCU obviously needs to feel special. We need to stay true to the character, find new depth, motivation and meaning. Every Deadpool needs to stand out and stand apart."

"It’s been an incredible challenge that has forced me to reach down deep inside," he continued. "And I...have nothing. Yeah, just completely empty up here and terrifying. But we did have one idea." X-Men star Hugh Jackman is then seen nonchalantly strolling up the stairs as Reynolds calls out: "Hey Hugh, you want to play Wolverine one more time?" To which Jackman responds: "Yeah, sure, Ryan." Reynolds then raises his eyebrows at the camera and Whitney Houston's smash hit "I Will Always Love You" blears out. The Deadpool logo slowly appears from the darkness, with Wolverine's famous adamantium claw marks promptly scratching through the middle of it.

The monumental moment has prompted an understandable eruption of excitement from MCU fans online. The last time Jackman was seen showing his claws was back in 2017 in Logan, where the hero notoriously dies. How he will be brought back to life has not yet been revealed but with Marvel's multitude of universes and infinite loopholes, there will certainly be a way.

Unsurprisingly, most other details about the Merc with a Mouth's return to screens have been kept under wraps but it is expected the film will remain R-rated. Shawn Levy, who previously worked with Reynolds on Free Guy and Netflix's The Adam Project, is set to helm the project whilst Deadpool writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick are expected to return for a third time. Reynolds previously teased the upcoming project will go in a "completely different direction" so there is certainly a lot for fans to look forward to.

Deadpool 3 hits theaters on September 6, 2024. Check out the announcement below: