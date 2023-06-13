A whole slew of release date changes has just been announced by Disney, delaying and rescheduling many high-profile projects from live-action Disney remakes to several highly anticipated Marvel projects. One of the films impacted by the newest schedule shift is the long-awaited Deadpool 3. The film was previously scheduled to be released on November 8, 2024. However, the release date is now set for May 4, 2024, six months ahead of its original release date.

This is certainly good news for fans of the snarky meta superhero, as it has been five years since Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool graced theaters. The project began filming late last month, in the midst of the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike. The strike is certainly an influencing factor behind many of Disney's latest shuffle in their film release schedule. Many familiar faces will be returning to the project, including Karan Soni and Leslie Uggams. Also returning is Rob Delaney, who will be reprising his role as Human X force member Peter. Not returning to the project is Zazie Beetz, who played the lucky Domino in Deadpool 2.

And while all of these updates are, of course, exciting, perhaps the most exciting addition to the new film is Hugh Jackman, who will be reprising his role as Wolverine in the new film. Beyond the already exciting prospect of Jackman bringing Wolverine back to the screen, one can't also help but be excited to see what kind of platonic, and hilarious, fireworks might erupt when Jackman and Reynolds' come together again on screen. The two have been engaged in a sparring match of sorts, which often manifests as online antics, and quippy remarks on Twitter. It has been confirmed that Jackman's Wolverine will have a similarly, and probably more serious beef with Reynolds' Deadpool.

Deadpool 3 is being directed by Shawn Levy. The film was written by Levy, Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Wendy Molyneux, Paul Wernick, and Lizzie Molyneux. Deadpool 3 is now set to be released to theaters on May 4, 2023.