Yesterday, Ryan Reynolds broke the internet by revealing Deadpool 3 release date and confirming the rumors Hugh Jackman would be coming back as Wolverine. While the news was nothing short of mind-blowing, fans were left wondering what Wolverine’s return could mean after his demise in Logan. Is the Marvel Cinematic Universe rebooting the character? Will Deadpool 3 take place in a different timeline? Fret not, Marvel-heads, because Reynolds and Jackman released a new video to answer all of your questions. Kind of.

The first two Deadpool movies were developed while Fox was still an independent company, and the Mutants were not part of the MCU. In Fox’s timeline, Wolverine meets his death while fighting to protect the life of X-23, a clone he adopts as his daughter. It’s arguably the best X-Men movie ever, giving a worthy ending to the beloved Canadian hero. So, it might feel weird to get Wolverine out of the grave and into the MCU. But, as Reynolds and Jackman explain in the new video, Logan happens in 2029, and no one is touching that. So, the events of Logan remain canon. But how can it be if the MCU just ignores the main X-Men movie timeline?

Reynolds and Jackman promise to answer all the fans' questions in less than one minute. Unfortunately, there’s annoying music preventing us from hearing a word of what they say. That’s some classic Deadpool trolling, and we are torn between being mad at the duo or praising them for the creative prank. At least we know that Deadpool 3 will be as bloody as the previous installments of the franchise, as Reynolds and Jackman pretend to fight as they explain the plot of the threequel.

Now that Disney owns Fox and recovered the X-Men, Deadpool 3 has a bigger universe to joke about. The movie, however, will have the challenging task of explaining how the Mutants fit in the MCU. So far, Marvel Studios teased that Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) might be a Mutant, but the X-Men are not yet part of the universe.

Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick are writing the script for Deadpool 3 with Shawn Levy, who previously collaborated with Reynolds on Free Guy and Netflix’s recent The Adam Project, serving as the film's director. The threequel cast also includes Leslie Uggams.

Deadpool 3 is set to premiere on September 6, 2024. Check out the new video below.