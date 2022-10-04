Its been an exciting couple of weeks for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the recent D23 rolling around with a host of announcements. In the aftermath of the event, however, we got the most exciting news from everyone's favorite Merc with a mouth, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds). Firstly, the gun-slinging anti-hero announced a release date for Deadpool 3 before the big reveal Hugh Jackman will be joining Reynolds in the new film while reprising his role as the iconic titanium-clawed Wolverine.

A wide range of reactions followed the announcement including one from Logan director, James Mangold. Now per Forbes, Reynolds has spoken about his excitement about teaming up with Jackman. "I couldn't be more excited," Reynolds said in the interview. "I mean, especially to do it this way. Ultimately, I get to work with some of my closest friends in the world and that doesn't happen every day working in this business." Jackman’s return as Wolverine is particularly exciting as the character had died in 2017’s Logan. Reynolds goes on to add that he is as excited as fans about seeing Jackman return to the iconic role and is looking forward to working together. "I feel the same way that the fans do, though,” he said. “I feel as excited that this character is coming back for another ride, particularly in this context. I think it's something that people have wanted for a long time, to get this pairing up on the big screen, and that's what we aim to do."

Reynolds and Jackman previously starred in 2009's X-Men Origins: Wolverine where Reynolds played Weapon XI as part of Team X. Reynolds had made the announcement of the two reuniting in a viral video on Twitter where he asked Jackman, "Hey, Hugh. You wanna play Wolverine one more time?" To which Jackman replies, “Yeah. Sure, Ryan.” The Deadpool actor reveals in the Forbes interview that he had been sitting on the teaser video and subsequent explainer content for weeks. "I'm thrilled and I've been sitting on those couple of teasers for a few weeks now," Reynolds said. "It's one of those moments where you're hitting send or a tweet or a post — your hand is shaking when you're messing with the zeitgeist in a way like that."

Image via Ryan Reynolds

Exactly how Wolverine will return remains to be seen, but considering the MCU's growing exploration of the Multiverse, fans think the character's return will be through multiversal shenanigans. Plot details for the film have been kept tightly under wraps, typical Marvel style. Deadpool writers, Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick will return to work on the project with Free Guy’s Shawn Levy helming the piece.

Deadpool 3 hits theaters on September 6, 2024. Watch the announcement below: