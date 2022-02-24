With the tremendous success, both critically and commercially, of the first two Deadpool movies, it’s no wonder every time Ryan Reynolds does an interview, someone will slip in a question about Deadpool 3. After all, the character is still incredibly popular, and I’d argue the lack of screen time has actually made the return of Deadpool even more anticipated, especially since Marvel fans want to know how the character will enter the Marvel universe. Also, ever since Kevin Feige announced that when the Merc with a Mouth does enter the MCU, he’ll be the first character that will get a movie R-rated movie.

While some may wonder why Marvel would consider mixing in an R-rated movie into their tremendously successful PG-13 lineup, I’ll give you an easy answer: $1.56 billion. That’s how much money the first two Deadpool movies made at 20th Century Fox before Marvel had any control over the character. Now that the character is under the umbrella of Feige and Marvel, the possibilities are endless in terms of what the future might bring. As a longtime fan of Deadpool, I cannot wait to see him interacting with Doctor Strange and Thor, or for Spider-Man and Deadpool to debate something funny on the streets of New York City.

Over the last few months, Deadpool 3 news has been very quiet. When I last spoke to Reynolds back in August of 2021 for Free Guy, he told me the script was coming along, and it had a decent change of being filmed in 2022. But since that time, nothing. No release date. No director. No updates.

But that could be changing soon.

RELATED: ‘Free Guy 2’: Ryan Reynolds and Shawn Levy Explain Why They’re Not Rushing to Make a Sequel [Exclusive]

The other day, I was able to speak with Reynolds and director Shawn Levy for their fantastic new Netflix movie, The Adam Project, and inquired about the Deadpool sequel. The main reason I brought it up was to ask if they had talked about working on it together. The fact is, the two of them have made two excellent movies (Free Guy and The Adam Project), they have a fantastic relationship both on and off-screen, and since Levy has never made a comic book movie, I could see him wanting to make one.

So, when I asked the two of them if they had talked about doing Deadpool 3 together, Reynolds told me:

“We pretty much talk about everything, but I'll say this about that particular subject is I'll have a batch of updates on that sooner rather than later, I hope. So I'll be able to get into stuff about Deadpool a little bit more clearly and definitively down the road.”

While Reynolds clearly didn’t want to share anything now, it sure seems like news on Deadpool 3 is on the horizon. Will it be the much-anticipated release date and who might helm the sequel… I’m not sure. Hopefully we’ll know more sooner than later.

Finally, if you haven’t seen the trailer for The Adam Project, you can watch it below. As we get closer to the March 11 release date I’ll be posting more from my conversation with Reynolds and Levy, and after release, you can expect a spoiler-filled conversation about some of my favorite scenes in the film.

‘The Adam Project’: Ryan Reynolds Meets His Mini-Me in a New 4-Minute Clip The 4-minute clip teases the quirky chemistry between Reynolds and Scobell in Netflix’s new sci-fi adventure movie.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email