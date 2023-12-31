The Big Picture Ryan Reynolds shares an exciting teaser image for Deadpool 3, giving fans a spoiler-free experience. Wade Wilson's new suit is clean and bold.

The return of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine sets up an anticipated storyline, and Wade's new suit pairs nicely with Logan's classic yellow and blue look.

Deadpool 3's upcoming release is an exciting time for fans, despite previous contract issues and filming delays.

Ryan Reynolds loves to tease fans with his work — it's part of why we have the Deadpool movies in the first place. Now the actor has given us another tiny taste of what to expect from the upcoming sequel. Reynolds has been vocal online about the leaks out of Deadpool 3 and has actively worked to share teases from the movie that give fans a spoiler-free experience. And he's done it again in his end-of-2023 post on Instagram! Reynolds took to Instagram to share a 2023 round-up with pictures from his myriad of projects and included a new look at Wade Wilson's suit for the new movie.

Deadpool 3, which is set to be the first of Wade's outings under the MCU umbrella, is an exciting time for fans of the Marvel character who loves to break the fourth wall. With the return of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, it is setting up a storyline many have been waiting for and the suit that Reynolds posted includes a bright red and black look for Wade that is new for this take on Deadpool. In the past two movies, Wade had been less than excited about his superhero antics, and that was reflected in his suit, with a distressed, worse-for-wear look, and muted colors.

The new suit does pair nicely with the images we've seen of Jackman's Logan because it is reminiscent of the comic book era of Wolverine fans have been waiting to see come to life on screen. With Deadpool 3 bringing to life Wolverine's classic bright yellow and blue look, the suit for Wade Wilson needed to be this clean and bold for the two to stand out together on screen. What's better than comic book-accurate heroes coming to life on the big screen?

Wade and Logan Are Back in Action in 'Deadpool 3'

Due to contract issues, Deadpool 3 had seemed like a pipe dream for so long, and despite filming delays for the SAG-AFTRA strike Deadpool 3 is now right around the corner and the lead-up to this movie feels like such an exciting time for fans. Right now, we don't know much about the film's plot and, to be fair, that is par for the course with all of Wade's outings thus far. We keep trying to figure it out and we're always wrong. Going into this movie without knowing what is going to happen to make these two reunite with each other after their initial meeting in X-Men Origins: Wolverine sounds perfect. Especially knowing we're getting these suits.

Deadpool 3 is due in theaters on July 26, 2024. Check out the new image from Reynolds below and stay tuned at collider for more updates.