The surprises keep on coming following the launch of the Deadpool & Wolverine trailer, which rapidly became the most-watched trailer in history following over 365 million views in 24 hours. After yesterday's social media post from Aaron Stanford, showing a behind-the-scenes look at his return to the X-Men universe (and, of course, in doing so, his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe) as Pyro, today we've been given another glimpse of a returning character in the form of Lewis Tan's Shatterstar. Tan posted a photo on his Instagram in costume, combined with the caption, "The most watched trailer of all time, and you ain’t seen nothing yet."

In Deadpool 2, Shatterstar is portrayed as a member of X-Force, a team assembled by Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) to protect a young mutant named Russell from Cable (Josh Brolin), a time-traveling cybernetic soldier. Shatterstar presents himself as a warrior from the Mojoworld, claiming to be better than humans in every way. He is characterized by his distinctive appearance, which includes long red hair and a costume that nods to his comic book origins.

However, his role in the film is relatively short-lived. Shatterstar, along with most members of the newly formed X-Force, meets an untimely and comedic end during their first mission. Given the time-bending, multiverse-surfing plot of Deadpool & Wolverine, it seems as if death is merely temporary for Shatterstar — and countless other Marvel and X-Men characters from down the years.

Who Else is Starring in 'Deadpool & Wolverine'?

In addition to Reynolds, Tan, and Stanford, the movie will see numerous stars reprising their roles, along with some new faces. Also returning to the franchise are the likes of Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Jennifer Garner as Elektra, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as the voice of Colossus, Rob Delaney as Peter, with Emma Corrin playing an unknown villain, and Matthew Macfadyen as a Time Variance Authority agent known as Paradox joining the series in undisclosed roles. Oh, also, Hugh Jackman is in the movie as Wolverine. The film is directed by Shawn Levy, who most recently worked alongside Reynolds in films like Free Guy and The Adam Project, as well as serving as a producer on Netflix's Stranger Things.

Deadpool and Wolverine releases on July 26, 2024. You can learn more details about the movie here, and stream the first two movies on Disney+. See the new image below.